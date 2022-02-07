2022 Ford Bronco: The Ones We Recommend

- There is a 2022 Ford Bronco for almost anybody. Here are the ones we'd pick.
- Our recommended spec is back-to-basics, with an off-road flavor.
- Our worthy alternative covers all the bases.
- Our emotional choice is unstoppable off-road.
After what seemed like a never-ending wait, the new Ford Bronco is finally here. But the problem now (besides facing seemingly ubiquitous dealer markups) is choosing just one of the many configurations available. Where should you start your Bronco-building dreams? Here are three 2022 Ford Bronco specs that we think cover the bases for a large number of potential buyers.
For the best bang for the buck, Edmunds recommends the Bronco Big Bend, which is one step up from the Base trim. It adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and alloy wheels, plus a few functional upgrades over the standard Bronco, including LED foglights, a front passenger grab handle, a Mud/Ruts mode for the terrain management system, and tinted rear windows.
Like with all Broncos, you can add the Sasquatch package for its beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, electronic locking front and rear axles, raised suspension and high-clearance fender flares. You can also upgrade a Big Bend with the Mid package, which equips the Bronco with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of driving assistance systems. Spec it with four doors and the 10-speed automatic, and you have a Bronco that's ready to tackle the trailhead and soccer practice.
A Bronco Big Bend in this configuration carries an MSRP of $46,505, but budget an extra $695 if you want a hardtop.
You may have a significant other who is balking at the idea of using a Bronco as a family SUV. First, know that aside from excessive wind noise on the highway, the new Bronco is significantly more refined than that Jeep Wrangler you rented during your last trip to Hawaii. You can daily drive a Bronco without much in the way of pain and suffering.
If you want a more upscale take on the Bronco, consider the Outer Banks trim. It comes with the Mid package as standard equipment and makes both the High package and the Lux package available to you. Check both boxes, and the Outer Banks has a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, a surround-view camera, and a premium sound system by none other than Bang & Olufsen. There's even an adaptive cruise control system for long family road trips and a heated steering wheel for cold winter mornings.
You can Sasquatch this one up, too, but maybe, for the sake of refinement, you might spend that money instead on leather seats, a retractable full soft top that makes it easier to let the sunshine in, automatic four-wheel drive and the more satisfying 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. All in, a Bronco Outer Banks four-door equipped like this will cost just over $55,000.
Patience has its rewards, and within the Bronco lineup, that applies to the new-for-2022 Raptor model.
Built on a more robust frame and boasting a 50% improvement in torsional rigidity compared to the standard Bronco, the Raptor includes the Sasquatch package and pairs it with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making more than 400 horsepower. Engineered to travel at high speed over desert terrain, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor also has a racing-bred suspension with increased travel and ground clearance, 37-inch all-terrain tires, an upgraded transfer case, heavy-duty axles and bash plating, and an active dual exhaust system with four sound settings.
You can identify the new Bronco Raptor by its significantly wider track and bodywork. If that doesn't give it away, then look for the unique exterior design details and Ford Performance interior upgrades, such as the bolstered front sport seats. The Raptor includes the High package as standard equipment, and it's also available with the Lux package.
What's the price of a Ford Bronco Raptor? Ford is setting its starting MSRP at just a hair under $70,000, but the cost of available options and packages haven't been announced yet.
The Bronco lineup is diverse, ranging from bare-bones off-roaders to those loaded with enough equipment to put a Land Rover Defender on notice. Our guide provides a good starting point for navigating the sea of options available.