2022 Ford Bronco: The Ones We Recommend

For the best bang for the buck, Edmunds recommends the Bronco Big Bend, which is one step up from the Base trim. It adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and alloy wheels, plus a few functional upgrades over the standard Bronco, including LED foglights, a front passenger grab handle, a Mud/Ruts mode for the terrain management system, and tinted rear windows.

Like with all Broncos, you can add the Sasquatch package for its beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, electronic locking front and rear axles, raised suspension and high-clearance fender flares. You can also upgrade a Big Bend with the Mid package, which equips the Bronco with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of driving assistance systems. Spec it with four doors and the 10-speed automatic, and you have a Bronco that's ready to tackle the trailhead and soccer practice.

A Bronco Big Bend in this configuration carries an MSRP of $46,505, but budget an extra $695 if you want a hardtop.

The worthy alternative