Our Porsche Macan EV Cannot Justify Its $100,000 Price Tag

The base price of a new Macan 4 like the one in our One-Year Road Test fleet is $80,795 after destination charges. But once you add the goodies — and for Porsche that means practically anything — the price starts to balloon. Some of the big-ticket items we opted for were the Papaya Metallic paint ($1,240), some 21-inch wheels ($2,310), the 14-way comfort seats ($1,350), rear-axle steering ($2,030), an augmented reality head-up display ($2,530) and the Comfort package, which brings ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system and LED matrix headlights, to the tune of $3,910.

In the end, our Macan ended up being one of the most expensive cars we've ever put in our garage, but the experience just doesn't stack up. Director of editorial content Steven Ewing said, "Every time I get in the Macan, it feels less and less like a vehicle worthy of a nearly $100,000 price tag. There are so many great Porsche qualities — the steering, the ride and handling — but the interior? No way." And that isn't solely down to our relatively drab black-on-black interior color combo.

A little credit where it's due, most of the surfaces inside the Macan are covered in leather and the door pockets are nicely carpeted. It's the bits that aren't so nicely finished where the Macan starts to fall apart. The rails that border the center console are made of a cheap-feeling plastic, as are all the speaker grilles, as is much of the dashboard. Plus, there is a lot of piano black here, from trim on the doors to the passenger's part of the lower dash and the center console control pad.