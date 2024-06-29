2024 Volkswagen GTI 380: Our Final Test of a Manual Golf

The GTI hasn't changed mechanically for 380 duty; its 2.0-liter turbo inline-four makes the same 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque as before. We recorded a 6.1-second sprint to 60 mph in our testing, which tracks, given VW quotes 6 seconds flat for GTIs equipped with the dual-clutch transmission, and this quicker-shifting (and quicker-launching) gearbox improves performance. Past 60 mph, the GTI 380 ran a 14.4-second quarter mile with a 99-mph trap speed. And in the opposite direction, it confidently stopped from 60 mph in 108 feet.

It's been a few years since we last tested a GTI, but these numbers are consistent. Launching a manual GTI is sort of a challenge; you'll want to slowly slip the clutch out to avoid mega wheelspin. The clutch pedal also lacks feel, so you instead need to focus your attention on the tires to avoid pronounced axle hop. The stick shift itself has short throws with solid engagement, though we miss the smaller golf-ball-style shifter of older GTI generations. Running through the gears in this little hot hatch is satisfying. The DCT might put up better performance numbers, but the manual is definitely more fun.

The GTI 380's 19-inch wheels come wrapped in 235/35 Bridgestone Potenza summer tires at all four corners, and the extra grip is not only a boon for overall handling but for confident braking feel, too. On our skid pad, the GTI 380 pulled 0.99 g, which is respectable for a performance hatch that isn't trying to reach into hardcore Civic Type R territory.