The 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Gets Buttons Back but Loses Its Manual Gearbox

The 2025 VolkswagenGolf GTI is here, and the eighth generation of VW's legendary hot hatch receives a number of major changes for the new model year. The most noticeable updates are to the bodywork. The front fascia is new, as are the headlights — while not totally different, the changes give the GTI a bit more menace than before. But that's not all that's going on here.

Volkswagen says that GTI models now make 262 horsepower, but notes that this applies to European models. We aren't yet sure if the GTIs that come to the U.S. are going to get the 21-hp bump over the current car's 241 ponies. It would be a nice change, however, since American buyers have never had the option of the more potent Clubsport versions of the GTI European buyers have been able to enjoy since 2016.