Extreme Truck Shootout: Raptor vs. TRX vs. Rivian

All three trucks are rated highly by our industry-leading test team. But why would anyone actually want to go out and buy one? Here's the short answer: They're fun. The long answer, as you'll see below, has more to do with their distinct personalities. These three vehicles may all be pickup trucks, but in other ways, they couldn't be more different.

Ford F-150 Raptor: Wide-body king

The Raptor is big, bad and the original showroom racing truck. This latest version debuted in 2021, now with 12 inches of ground clearance and an upgraded coil-spring rear suspension. But for some, the times have caught up with the Raptor. It uses the same twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine with 450 horsepower as the previous model. And splashy updates — 37-inch tires and the in-bed Pro Power Onboard generator — are optional features, not standard.

Still, this is one sharp truck. Once you venture off-road, the Raptor feels shockingly lithe for its size. The engine, suspension and advanced terrain settings work together to carve into turns or gracefully bound over obstacles. It's true that the Raptor feels slightly muted for the times, and additional horsepower and a meaner exhaust bark would boost the experience considerably. Yet it remains the most engaging off-road truck on the market and one of our favorite automotive experiences for the money.