Mercedes-Benz's EVs Are Getting a Much-Needed Glow-Up

When it comes to styling, Mercedes-Benz has historically exercised restraint. Whether it was the stately 300 Adenauer from which the famous Gullwing borrowed its engine, or the Paul Bracq-designed W113 Pagoda, Benzes have always looked more dignified than the competition.

Or they did, at least, until the first set of EQ-branded electric vehicles launched looking more like rejected concepts from Tron or melted bars of soap. Thankfully, Mercedes is changing things up again and will soon debut its unfortunately named "sensual purity" design language, which will first launch on the 2027 GLC electric SUV.

What happened with the original EQs

Mercedes’ decision to use a completely separate styling direction for its EV models stemmed from market research, which showed that early adopters and tech-savvy buyers preferred vehicles that were unique and stood out. These folks didn't want a run-of-the-mill Mercedes-Benz.