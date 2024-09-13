How they drive

The Rivian tested here is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model with larger battery pack, plus a $5,000 performance upgrade on top of that, which bumps output up to 665 horsepower and 829 lb-ft of torque. The R1S enjoys a giant advantage when it comes to acceleration, with its 3.7-second 0-60 mph time coming in far ahead of the all-wheel-drive EV9's 4.9 seconds. To be fair, the EV9 is significantly down on power, with 379 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

But for three-row SUVs, speed isn't everything — in fact, it might be less important than most of the other driving factors, and the EV9 offers better agility and braking numbers. The EV9 also has superior ride comfort, although following its refresh, the R1S is a lot nicer to drive. Rivian's new suspension reduces the feeling of bounciness we experienced in previous R1S (and R1T) testers.

If you're planning to go off-road, there's only one choice here: the Rivian. Its standard air suspension can lift the vehicle to give it 14.7 inches of ground clearance, which is nearly double that of the Kia (7.8 inches). And if you opt for an off-road package, you can add all-terrain tires and some off-road-oriented drive modes. The EV9 shouldn't go anywhere near a trail, unless you want to potentially leave pieces of it behind.

In this section, we end up with an unsatisfying tie.

Performance scores