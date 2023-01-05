Edmunds Top Rated SUV 2023: The Finalists

If you're looking for an SUV in 2023, you're truly spoiled for choice. But since there is no shortage of options and picking might be more than enough to force you to pull your hair out, we've narrowed it down to three of the best SUVs you can buy right now, and they're all contenders for the Edmunds Top Rated SUV award for 2023. These three SUVs lead their respective categories in our rankings, and they're all great options for anyone considering an SUV, but only one will earn our Edmunds Top Rated honors. Check out our list of contenders below.

2023 Genesis GV70

Genesis was established to take the fight to BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, and that's exactly what the GV70 does. The GV70 is just Genesis' second attempt at an SUV, but it's an outright knockout blow to the established German aristocracy. It's compelling to drive and eminently luxurious, and it offers a laundry list of "Hey, I want that" features and a great value. It's a minor miracle that Genesis has managed to deliver something that's so excellent from the wheel nuts up at a price that typically undercuts the Germans by thousands.

2023 Kia Telluride

How could we not pick the Telluride as a finalist? It isn't just a good choice for anyone who needs a three-row family hauler, but it's also been the single best option for larger families who need an SUV since it first hit the market in 2020. It's also taken home the Edmunds Top Rated SUV award twice, and it's back for a third straight shot at the crown. The 2023 model year brings with it a light refresh that adds two new trim levels (X-Line and X-Pro), a new front fascia design, and some updates to the interior. But even if Kia didn't change a thing, the Telluride's combination of utility, feature-rich interior, and high level of overall comfort likely would have landed it in our top three again anyway.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

We typically think of hybrids as slow and boring, but when it comes to the Sportage, the hybrid is actually the one to buy. It's not exactly a rip-roarin' good time, but it combines a turbocharged four-cylinder and a clever hybrid system for a powertrain that's actually enjoyable. It's also far more pleasant to use than the standard Sportage with its non-turbo four-cylinder engine. That's why we're singling out the Sportage Hybrid as an Edmunds Top Rated SUV finalist. Its fuel economy isn't the only reason we like it so much. Its combination of utility and ample space for four adults, easygoing and comfortable ride, and attractive starting price of $28,585 make it one of the best SUVs in its segment.