Driven: The 2023 Kia Telluride X-Pro Moves the Needle Slightly

Is the X-Pro gon' give it to ya off-road?

Most of our time was spent behind the wheel of the X-Pro in SX Prestige guise, which is basically the most fully loaded Telluride you can get with a price tag that tips north of $55,000. It's best to think of the X-Line as an appearance package (not to be confused with the almost too similarly named X-Pro model), as it comes with a different front grille, roof rails and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Both trims come with a 0.4-inch increase in ground clearance, but that only increases approach and departure angles by 0.7 and 0.6 degrees, respectively. That isn't enough to get the Telluride over any obstacles you shouldn't be attempting in this vehicle anyway, and the X-Line's 20-inch wheels come shod in the same all-season tires as the standard models. Kia says the traction control has been modified for both variants, but it was already pretty good. Plus, if you opt for all-wheel drive, the Telluride comes with a locking center differential anyway.

Only the X-Pro offers any tangible gain in off-road performance, thanks to its all-terrain tires that give it some extra grip. But on the light off-road course we put the Telluride through, I didn't encounter anything the standard Telluride wouldn't have been able to do just as well. For any kind of fire road or dirt trail leading to a campsite, an all-wheel-drive Telluride (X'd up or not) remains more than qualified.