The Coolest Cars at SEMA 2024

In addition to bringing a few vehicles from this year's Easter Jeep Safari, Stellantis showed off a few concepts built with input from the automaker's Mopar accessories brand. The most daring was the Plymouth GTX Electromod concept, which Stellantis is using to gauge interest in an electric crate propulsion system. The 335-horsepower output might seem modest for a Stellantis product, but representatives told us that stuffing a seriously potent powertrain would require a significant amount of frame strengthening, and they wanted to show off an EV solution that's more plug-and-play for older vehicles. Ram brought what it calls the Moparized Ram 1500 RHO; based on the new high-performance Ram 1500 RHO, it sports custom Mopar Blue graphics and seats. Most of the other add-ons are straight out of the Mopar parts catalog. Rounding out the SEMA builds is a Ram 2500 Power Wagon variant. The sand-colored bruiser features a healthy application of Mopar parts, plus TYRI lights on the roof rack and Leitner Designs cargo pods perched atop the bedsides. Unfortunately, the swarm around this vehicle was so consistent I couldn't get a straight shot of it. The photo you see above is from Ram's press package.

All the other great stuff at SEMA