The lawsuit contends the affected Hyundai, Kia and Genesis EVs are advertised as being capable of recharging at 48 amps. However, the suit says charge failures are happening at charge rates of as low as 28 amps. In one example cited by Hagens Berman, the plaintiff/owner of a 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is finding that a full recharge of their vehicle requires 20 hours, at a 5% charge rate per hour. This is far from the Ioniq 5’s as-advertised six-to-seven-hour estimated charge time (depending on battery size) when using a 24-volt Level 2 charger.

Further complicating matters, the suit says a fix issued by Hyundai via a technical service bulletin in March 2023 was only a “band-aid” for the problem. In an emailed response to Edmunds concerning this ongoing litigation, a Hyundai representative issued the following statement:

“Hyundai is aware of isolated reports of charging interruptions with the IONIQ 5 when used in connection with certain level 2 home chargers. A software update is available for IONIQ 5 owners encountering this issue that reduces the likelihood of a stopped charging session by slowing the charging rate in response to charging temperature increases. Hyundai is further investigating the issue to determine the root cause and evaluate other possible solutions.”