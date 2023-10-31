2024 Genesis G70 Gets a New Engine, Touch Climate Controls

The G70 is Genesis' smallest sedan, and when it came out in 2019 it was clear that the South Korean automaker was ready to take the fight to the big dogs from Germany. For 2024, Genesis is giving the G70 a new base engine with more power, enhancing the interior, and introducing new features. The updated G70's new base engine is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that replaces the turbo 2.0-liter found in the 2019-2023 model. Genesis says the new 2.5T G70 will produce 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, an increase of 48 hp and 51 lb-ft from last year. In addition to more grunt under the hood, all G70s will also now come with Brembo performance brakes as standard. Of course, you can still opt to upgrade to the turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. We expect that both powertrains will be available in either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Powertrain aside, the bulk of the G70's changes are focused in the cabin. While the automaker hasn't released images yet, Genesis says that the G70's interior will have a new frameless rearview mirror and a touch climate display, possibly similar to the display we've seen in newer Genesis models. There are also changes to the interior trim and key fob, but at this time, we don't know what these entail. Finally, two new color combinations are available for the interior: a two-tone black/gray and black/beige. The G70's interior is already handsome and well laid-out, and we hope that the modifications that Genesis has made to the 2024 model don't negatively affect our impressions.