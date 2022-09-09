Buick Offering Buyouts to Dealerships Saying No to EVs

Bo Mandal, chairman of the Buick-GMC National Dealer Council, told Automotive News that Buick leaders presented the program to dealer council members recently and support was "unanimous."
"When they talked about the Buick initiative, we were clear on one thing: No. 1, it's absolutely, 100 percent, dealer choice and it's voluntary," Mandal said. "We would not have ever supported an agenda on this Buick initiative any other way. And to be completely transparent, they didn't present it in any other way, so we were very thankful for that."