Buick Offering Buyouts to Dealerships Saying No to EVs

Following Cadillac's lead in the GM family, Buick is offering a save-face option for dealerships that don't wish to partake in the electric vehicle revolution. Two years ago, Cadillac offered a similar buyout to its 880 dealerships nationwide with sums ranging from $300,000 to $1 million, and one in six reportedly accepted the offer. For some, that was more palatable than investing the necessary $200,000 and up to buy the equipment and infrastructure to support EVs like the Cadillac Lyriq.

GM has put its commitment to EVs on display in a multitude of ways, including multibillion-dollar injections of cash into its Ultium battery development and production. GMC revived the Hummer as an EV with a tight development turnaround (only 18 months), and dealers that wanted to sell the Hummer EV were required to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars to equip their facilities with the proper lift and charging stations. Buick is planning to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2030, so it's up next on the dealership culling program.