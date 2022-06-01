The Buick Wildcat EV Concept Is a Statement of Intent

If you think Buicks have been getting a little stale, you're not alone. The brand that once used to be a staple of American luxury, the "I made it" car, has been losing its identity here in the U.S. over the last few decades. Luckily, the switch to EVs should shake that up, big time. Meet the Wildcat concept, a gorgeous 2+2 EV that debuts a new direction for the brand and will hopefully lead it into the future.

As automakers try to reinvent themselves for the coming EV boom, Buick has a lot to gain by having a mini renaissance of its own. The Wildcat is essentially a statement of intent from Buick, a guide that its designs will follow as the automaker works on its vision for the future. It's long, low and wide, with a squat stance and a captivating front end. These are things you cannot say about the cars in Buick's current lineup. Speaking of change, the Wildcat also marks the birth of a new logo for Buick, one its cars will wear from next year onward. A new logo usually means new ideas, and that's exciting for Buick.