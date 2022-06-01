The Buick Wildcat EV Concept Is a Statement of Intent

- Wildcat concept sets the tone for Buick's electric future
- It's a stunning 2+2 EV coupe that future Buicks will (hopefully) look like
- Too bad it will likely never see production
If you think Buicks have been getting a little stale, you're not alone. The brand that once used to be a staple of American luxury, the "I made it" car, has been losing its identity here in the U.S. over the last few decades. Luckily, the switch to EVs should shake that up, big time. Meet the Wildcat concept, a gorgeous 2+2 EV that debuts a new direction for the brand and will hopefully lead it into the future.
As automakers try to reinvent themselves for the coming EV boom, Buick has a lot to gain by having a mini renaissance of its own. The Wildcat is essentially a statement of intent from Buick, a guide that its designs will follow as the automaker works on its vision for the future. It's long, low and wide, with a squat stance and a captivating front end. These are things you cannot say about the cars in Buick's current lineup. Speaking of change, the Wildcat also marks the birth of a new logo for Buick, one its cars will wear from next year onward. A new logo usually means new ideas, and that's exciting for Buick.
We'll let you make your own judgments on the Wildcat, but we think it's a 450-foot moonshot to dead center. The exterior and interior look like they're something out of iRobot, but somehow even cooler. Micro LEDs make up the front lights, and the rear lights that cascade all the way down from the roofline give the car real presence. The side profile is strong, too, with a real sense of purpose — almost as if the car is going to leap at whatever it's looking at.
Inside is a minimalist idea of a cockpit, but unlike many concepts these days that hide the wheel and favor autonomy, the Wildcat puts a massive one right in front of the driver. There are two thin screens atop the dash and one that sticks out over the center console. There are interesting concept gimmicks, too. Zen mode, for example, will dim the cabin lights, disperse aromatherapy scents and turn on the massaging seats. That's something we'd like to try out after a long day at the office.
Some concepts look like they're so far-fetched that they're there exclusively to wow, but the Wildcat looks like it could actually be built. As a small four-seat coupe, there isn't that much to it, but what Buick has, it got right. Nonetheless, the Wildcat won't make it to production, and Buick didn't even go as far as to quote specs like how much range it might have or how much power it'll make.
But that's fine. What does matter is that if Buick is going to make a comeback in the U.S., it needs to build cars that look like this and drive just as well.
The want is strong with this one. We're rooting for you, Buick.