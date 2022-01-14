Another day, another young EV manufacturer announces it's putting its electric truck(s) on ice. Fresh off reports of the Tesla Cybertruck now being delayed indefinitely, Bollinger is getting in on the action by announcing that it's stopped development of its proposed B1 SUV and B2 pickup. Instead, the company will be shifting toward producing commercial-grade electric trucks — not too far a stretch, as the B1 and B2's Class 3 status meant they were geared more toward utility than drivability anyway.

Bollinger's niche workhorses go to the great glue factory in the sky

The B1 and B2 were never really destined for mass-market adoption. Both are considered Class 3 trucks — vehicles that have a 10,001- to 14,000-pound gross vehicle weight rating, or GVWR. Like the Ford F-350 or Ram 3500, the Bollingers were marketed as medium-duty vehicles primarily aimed at towing prowess.

Class 3 vehicles are not required to have protective equipment like airbags or stability control, and Bollinger decided to forgo the former but develop the latter. A big, heavy truck without airbags, dual motors capable of producing more than 600 horsepower, and marketed toward individuals doesn't seem like the best idea we've ever heard. But the Bollinger B1 and B2's starting price north of six figures — along with a truly spartan interior and seating for four — naturally limited its appeal to the buying public at large.

The B1 and B2 had some features that would have been cool to see on a production vehicle. Both featured an underhood storage area with a pass-through that opened into the passenger compartment. The truck also featured a gear tunnel between the front seats and a fold-down rear seat with a pass-through behind that. It was similar to the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV's Multi-Flex cargo bed, but with the added ability to load narrow items all the way into the frunk area. Items 16 feet long could have fit in the frunk, passenger area and bed without having to drop the tailgate.

Bummer. I thought the B1 and B2 were cool. What do I do now?

So your favorite $125,000 off-road electric pickup with no airbags just got pulled from the market. What should you get instead? Luckily, there are a host of new and upcoming electric trucks and SUVs that might satisfy your itch, even though they're not as extreme as the Bollinger B1 or B2.

We'll start with one of the only EV trucks currently available. The Rivian R1T pickup is the first vehicle from a new EV manufacturer, and it's incredibly impressive, with a top-notch interior and a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds. Its SUV sibling, the R1S, is due out in the near future.

Deliveries of the GMC Hummer EV truck just began, albeit in the limited-production and super expensive First Edition trim. Look for a more accessible EV3X model to debut later this year. Its SUV sibling — called the Hummer EV SUV, naturally — will come early next year. The Chevrolet version of this truck will be called the Chevrolet Silverado EV, and it will be available starting in late 2023.

Finally, the long-awaited Ford F-150 Lightning will go on sale in just a few months. Its estimated range is a bit lower than the figures for other trucks listed here, but an electric version of our favorite full-size pickup sounds good to us.

Edmunds says

The Bollinger B1 SUV and B2 truck have been put on the back burner indefinitely. But shoppers looking for a capable electric workhorse have plenty of options for a substitute.