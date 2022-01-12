The Three Best Things About the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

If you've ever traveled a long stretch of interstate running on fumes, you know that range anxiety can affect owners of vehicles with internal combustion engines just as much as it does people who own EVs. The difference, of course, is that most of the time, you're driving an ICE in an area where there might be a gas station on every corner. With an EV, not so much.

That's where the Silverado EV's maximum estimated driving range of 400 miles is especially appealing. Granted, this figure assumes that you're not towing or hauling anything and that you've lowered the Silverado's available air suspension for maximum aerodynamic efficiency on the highway. Still, this claimed range is more than Ford touts for its upcoming F-150 Lightning, and roughly the same as for the R1T with its optional battery pack.

Chevrolet also says the new Silverado EV will offer 350-kW DC fast-charging compatibility. That means an owner can add 100 miles of extra range in just 10 minutes, according to Chevy. Of course, you'll need to find a relatively rare (for now) 350-kW charger to take advantage of this capability, but the high-speed charging network will only grow in the years to come.



2. Upcoming Silverado EV max tow package supplies 20,000 pounds of capacity