The Three Best Things About the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

- Impressive driving range
- Astounding (planned) towing capacity
- Presto change-o cargo hold
If you didn't hear the news, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV debuted last week, followed quickly by the announcement that Chevrolet sold out of the fully loaded RST First Edition trim 12 minutes after reservations were opened. It's unclear how many examples of the $105,900 (plus destination) First Edition truck were available, but the Corvette is apparently not the only Chevy appealing enough to command a six-figure price.
Based on details Chevrolet announced as a part of the Silverado EV's reveal, there is plenty to like about this new electric pickup truck. The styling is sensational, and the advanced in-cab technology is sure to satisfy the geek in just about anybody. Ultimately, though, trucks are about practicality and utility. So along those lines, these are the features that make the Silverado EV a logical choice for businesses and DIYers alike.
If you've ever traveled a long stretch of interstate running on fumes, you know that range anxiety can affect owners of vehicles with internal combustion engines just as much as it does people who own EVs. The difference, of course, is that most of the time, you're driving an ICE in an area where there might be a gas station on every corner. With an EV, not so much.
That's where the Silverado EV's maximum estimated driving range of 400 miles is especially appealing. Granted, this figure assumes that you're not towing or hauling anything and that you've lowered the Silverado's available air suspension for maximum aerodynamic efficiency on the highway. Still, this claimed range is more than Ford touts for its upcoming F-150 Lightning, and roughly the same as for the R1T with its optional battery pack.
Chevrolet also says the new Silverado EV will offer 350-kW DC fast-charging compatibility. That means an owner can add 100 miles of extra range in just 10 minutes, according to Chevy. Of course, you'll need to find a relatively rare (for now) 350-kW charger to take advantage of this capability, but the high-speed charging network will only grow in the years to come.
When Chevrolet debuted the Silverado EV, it said the electric pickup truck would be able to tow up to 10,000 pounds. That figure matches the rating for its archrival from Ford, but it falls short of the Rivian R1T's rating by half a ton. However, Chevrolet slipped a forecast into its press release. It says the Silverado EV Work Truck will offer a maximum tow rating of 20,000 pounds courtesy of a max tow package available sometime after the truck's launch.
That's impressive. However, the Silverado EV falls well short of the Ford and Rivian when it comes to payload capacity. According to Chevrolet, the Silverado EV Work Truck can handle up to 1,200 pounds of payload, while the Silverado EV RST can haul 1,300 pounds. Rivian does not quote an official payload capacity (weird) for its new truck, but the R1T reportedly carries up to 1,760 pounds of stuff in its bed. Meanwhile, the F-150 Lightning supplies 2,000 pounds of payload capacity.
Potentially the best thing about the new 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is a trick we've seen before on the automaker's dearly departed Avalanche pickup. It's called a Multi-Flex Midgate, and it allows owners to expand the Silverado EV's cargo bed from a little less than 6 feet in length to a little more than 9 feet with the tailgate closed.
How does one execute such sorcery? The Multi-Flex Midgate allows you to fold the Silverado EV's 60/40-split back seats down in part or in full, and then fold the corresponding lower portion of the cab wall down too. That way, you can carry a passenger and a long item simultaneously. For larger loads, you can fold down both sides of the back seat and lower cab wall and also remove the cab's rear window glass.
But wait, there's more! Drop the Multi-Flex Tailgate and flip up a lip on its trailing edge, and now the Silverado EV's bed is nearly 11 feet in length.
We're impressed with the new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. In terms of sheer power and presence, it doesn't quite match the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck that shares the General Motors Ultium platform, battery pack and electric motors. But it does provide more driving range and towing capacity. And depending on your personal preferences, you might even like the looks of the Chevy better than the GMC Hummer.