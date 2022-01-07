Check Tesla's landing page for the Cybertruck and you'll notice there is no set date for the start of production. Even if you try to reserve one (still a $100 deposit), there's no estimate. There isn't even a way to configure the Cybertruck. As recently as last month, the text on-site read "you will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022." The text now omits the "in 2022" section.

The Cybertruck was supposed to come with a number of available configurations. Initially Tesla said the least expensive model would feature a single motor and rear-wheel drive and start at $39,000. The top of the line tri-motor Cybertruck was expected to have 500 miles of range and "more performance than a sports car." We've heard rumors over the last couple years that the single-motor version might be dropped, and Musk himself (via Twitter, of course) confirmed that a previously undisclosed four-motor variant would be the first to production. We aren't holding our breath for a new Cybertruck release date, but it would be nice if Tesla gave its reservation holders a more concrete idea of when they can expect to get their trucks. That is, if they can even expect them at all.