The BMW M8 Coupe Is Dead; Gran Coupe & Convertible Live On

One of our most successful U-Drags competitors is now off the order books

2024 BMW M8 Competition front 3/4
  • The BMW M8 coupe is dead.
  • It was a regular victor at Edmunds U-Drags competitions, and we're sad to see it go.
  • Luckily, other variants live on for now.

Brands kill off cars from their lineups all the time — just take a look at all the cars that didn't make it into 2025. You'll notice a high percentage of sedans, and now another coupe is joining the list. Usually, something like this isn't big news, but BMW just confirmed that its scintillating BMW M8 Coupe is no longer available to order, and that tugged at our heartstrings just a little. 

You see, the M8 Coupe has been a regular superstar at our Edmunds U-Drags competitions. Last year, it beat nearly everything we put it up against. Our legendary Shelby GT500, the much more expensive Bentley Continental GT Speed, the even more powerful Lucid Air from our one-year test fleet, and more fell to the M8's spectacular straight-line speed and impressive cornering performance. The only time the M8 was outmatched was when we put it up against the lighter and more powerful Chevy Corvette E-Ray. 

Luckily, those who want something similar from BMW aren't out of luck. BMW confirmed to Edmunds in a statement that prospective buyers will still have the Gran Coupe (the four-door model that's slightly longer and more adept at carrying more than two people) and the convertible to pick from. As we found out a few years ago, the spirit of the M8 is very much alive and well in the drop-top model; it's just in a package that isn't quite as hardcore.

We'll miss the M8 on our U-Drags course, but we're hoping that whatever BMW comes up with next is just as special. 

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

