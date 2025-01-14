The BMW M8 Coupe Is Dead; Gran Coupe & Convertible Live On

Brands kill off cars from their lineups all the time — just take a look at all the cars that didn't make it into 2025. You'll notice a high percentage of sedans, and now another coupe is joining the list. Usually, something like this isn't big news, but BMW just confirmed that its scintillating BMW M8 Coupe is no longer available to order, and that tugged at our heartstrings just a little.

You see, the M8 Coupe has been a regular superstar at our Edmunds U-Drags competitions. Last year, it beat nearly everything we put it up against. Our legendary Shelby GT500, the much more expensive Bentley Continental GT Speed, the even more powerful Lucid Air from our one-year test fleet, and more fell to the M8's spectacular straight-line speed and impressive cornering performance. The only time the M8 was outmatched was when we put it up against the lighter and more powerful Chevy Corvette E-Ray.