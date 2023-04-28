Here Are the Best Silent Off-Roading PHEVs You Can Buy

If you’re out enjoying nature, part of the sensory experience is not just the sights but the smells and sounds of untamed territory. Exploring dirt roads off the asphalt and getting away from traffic whizzing by is a peaceful endeavor, previously punctuated by the intrusive sound of a gas-powered engine. Today, a selection of off-road capable plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles are available, so quiet you can almost tiptoe through the forest without disturbing the wildlife.

These are our top picks for off-roaders with a plug-in hybrid that allow you to operate silently on the trails.