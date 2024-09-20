Skip to main content

These Are the Best Hybrids You Can Buy Today

From cars to SUVs, we've got a hybrid for you

2024 Toyota Prius driving
  • written by
    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).
    edited by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • We've tested all sorts of hybrids, from compact cars to trucks and SUVs.
  • Some hybrids are great and others ... not so much.
  • Here's a list of the best hybrids you can buy today.
Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

We get it — you want a hybrid because it probably gets great fuel economy. Thankfully, there are a bunch of new hybrid cars, SUVs, and even trucks that are great. We've tested all of them, measuring everything from gas mileage to cargo space to multimedia tech, and so we've compiled our list of what's hot and what's not.

Obviously, we'll cover the usual suspects, like the Toyota Prius, the Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2024, and the Kia Sportage Hybrid, the Edmunds Top Rated SUV. But there are plenty of other hybrids to talk about, too.

If you're shopping for a hybrid, this is one video you won't want to miss.

Jake Sundstromby

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model