Dirty Deeds, Not Dirt Cheap: Testing the Bentley Bentayga's Off-Road Chops

Me? I'm here to hit the dirt. The Preserve has a few Bentaygas optioned with the $4,995 All-Terrain Specification. But don't get too excited; it's not like this adds knobby all-terrain tires or greatly increased ground clearance. Instead I’ve got four off-road settings — Snow and Grass, Dirt and Gravel, Mud and Trail, and Sand — and some fancy brake-based torque-vectoring tech that sort of acts like traditional front and rear differential lockers.

So, yeah, all of the Bentayga’s off-road skills come from software, not hardware. But what do you expect? I'm in a car that costs as much as a house, and after I'm done off-roading, The Preserve will let me sit in a whirlpool with a glass of prosecco before I tuck myself into a feather-soft bed. I'm not exactly trying to work hard here.

Setting the Bentayga to Mud and Trail raises the SUV's ground clearance by 2 inches and puts the traction control into its off-road setting that allows for a little more slip. Hill descent control is also enabled, which is helpful.