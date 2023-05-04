Skip to main content
2024 Acura Integra Type S Pricing Announced

It starts at $52K, not much more than the related Civic Type R

  • Cameron Rogersby
    Manager, News
  • The Acura Integra Type S will have a starting price just under $52,000.
  • Price is about $7,100 above the mechanically related Honda Civic Type R.
  • Interested buyers can raise their hands on May 11 to lock in one of the first 200 production units.

At the risk of sounding like I'm ripping off one of the greatest Steve Martin movies ever — the new Acura Integra Type S pricing's here! The new Acura Integra Type S pricing's here!

The hottest version of the 2024 Acura Integra will be priced from $51,995, including destination and handling charges. That puts the luxury-themed sport sedan a cool $7,105 above than its 2023 Honda Civic Type R cousin. Of course, these are just the manufacturers' suggested retail prices. Given the high demand and relatively low production of the high-performance Integra, dealers are sure to tack on a markup as we saw with the range-topping Civic.

Assuming that buyers could find both of these vehicles at MSRP, the Integra Type S has quite a few additional features that could make the upgrade from Civic Type R a reasonable one. Mechanical bits are shared between the two vehicles, so the Acura will carry forward the Honda's limited-slip front diff, large Brembo front brakes, adaptive dampers and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, though the Integra does get a 5-horsepower bump to an even 320 hp.

From there, the Type S is uniquely equipped with heated front seats, a head-up display, leather-and-microsuede combination upholstery — the Civic is microsuede-only — and a 16-speaker ELS premium audio system (compared to the Type R's 12-speaker Bose unit). You also get additional adjustments for the driver's seat, and both front seats feature a height-adjustable headrest. The more aggressive Civic Type R sport seats have fixed headrests.

The EPA has also released official fuel economy estimates. The agency rates the 2024 Acura Integra Type R at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway).

Buyers interested in reserving one of the first 200 production models before the vehicle arrives in dealerships next month can do so by visiting https://www.acura.com/integra on May 11 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Edmunds says

The good news: The 2024 Acura Integra Type S doesn't cost significantly more than the Honda Civic Type R it's based on, and it comes with enough cool features to make the price bump justifiable. The bad news: You probably still won't find one at anything close to MSRP.

