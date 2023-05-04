At the risk of sounding like I'm ripping off one of the greatest Steve Martin movies ever — the new Acura Integra Type S pricing's here! The new Acura Integra Type S pricing's here!

The hottest version of the 2024 Acura Integra will be priced from $51,995, including destination and handling charges. That puts the luxury-themed sport sedan a cool $7,105 above than its 2023 Honda Civic Type R cousin. Of course, these are just the manufacturers' suggested retail prices. Given the high demand and relatively low production of the high-performance Integra, dealers are sure to tack on a markup as we saw with the range-topping Civic.

Assuming that buyers could find both of these vehicles at MSRP, the Integra Type S has quite a few additional features that could make the upgrade from Civic Type R a reasonable one. Mechanical bits are shared between the two vehicles, so the Acura will carry forward the Honda's limited-slip front diff, large Brembo front brakes, adaptive dampers and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires, though the Integra does get a 5-horsepower bump to an even 320 hp.

From there, the Type S is uniquely equipped with heated front seats, a head-up display, leather-and-microsuede combination upholstery — the Civic is microsuede-only — and a 16-speaker ELS premium audio system (compared to the Type R's 12-speaker Bose unit). You also get additional adjustments for the driver's seat, and both front seats feature a height-adjustable headrest. The more aggressive Civic Type R sport seats have fixed headrests.

The EPA has also released official fuel economy estimates. The agency rates the 2024 Acura Integra Type R at 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway).

Buyers interested in reserving one of the first 200 production models before the vehicle arrives in dealerships next month can do so by visiting https://www.acura.com/integra on May 11 at 10 a.m. Pacific time.