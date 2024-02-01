Dawn at the Daytona 24 Is a Motorsports Moment of Zen

Last weekend's Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona — err, make that 23 Hours, 58 Minutes of Daytona — was a fiery one, and not just because the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 burst into flames during the final hour of the race. At 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, the sun rose over the Florida horizon like an all-encompassing fireball, lighting up the morning sky in vibrant shades of pink, orange and red. Cars may have been racing, but at that moment, the world felt quiet; an auspicious calm before the ferocity that ensued over the race's seven remaining hours.

The world of motorsports is full of great endurance races: the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Nürburgring 24, 12 Hours of Sebring and, lest we forget, your local 24 Hours of Lemons event. But the Rolex 24 is unique. Held in the confines of Daytona International Speedway's ovoid perimeter, if you sit high enough in the grandstands — or have suite access from a host company (thanks, Acura) — you can see the entire tack. Even the best seats at Le Mans will only give you a vantage point that maybe strings together a couple of corners. But high up at Daytona, it feels like the entire race is your oyster. Or alligator. Or whatever they eat in Florida.

During the race's overnight hours, teams are careful not to push too hard or take too many chances. The race settles into this sort of mesmerizing flow of white and yellow headlights, cars spaced a safe distance from one another. There's a very "it's like a lava lamp" hypnotic effect.