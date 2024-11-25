A nice tech update to go with it

The Volvo XC90 already featured Google built-in technology, but the responsiveness from the old touchscreen was never anywhere near up to snuff. Plus, there were always too many menus and screens to quickly access what you needed. Volvo’s new 11.2-inch touchscreen remedies all of this in the best way possible. Not only does the new display look much sharper, its reaction time is a big step in the right direction. The home screen is much less jumbled now with a clear path to access all the important stuff like Google Maps and the voice assistant. My favorite option is the ability to download third-party apps from the Google Play store so that things like Spotify are baked right into the native software. But if none of that sounds appealing, or maybe if you’re a diehard Apple Maps user, Volvo still offers wireless CarPlay standard.

Not everyone is going to love how tacked-on the new display looks on the dashboard, and even I’ll admit that Volvo could’ve integrated it much better. But it’s a small price to pay for the improved functionality.

The XC90 retains its suite of safety features, including the Pilot Assist highway driving system. The tech is easy to activate using buttons on the steering wheel, and it does a great job of monitoring traffic and slowing the SUV down as necessary, in addition to keeping itself centered in the lane — though you do need to keep your hands at the wheel at all times. Unfortunately, Volvo isn't bringing any of the new lidar hardware from the EX90 to the XC90. While that technology doesn’t have a use at the moment, it will be necessary for Level 3 autonomy at some point.

Even so, that's a small complaint in the grand scheme of things. Overall, Volvo improved the right parts of the XC90, giving it new life for years to come.

A little more expensive

Full model range pricing is still TBD, but right now, Volvo confirms the updated XC90 will start at $59,745, including $1,295 for destination. That's an $1,850 increase over the current XC90 but not a huge upcharge considering the tech upgrade, all things considered. From there, Volvo offers several trim levels of each powertrain option spanning all the way to the range-topping T8 Ultra, which costs $81,195 with destination.