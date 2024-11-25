- The 2026 Volvo XC90 receives a refresh with new technology and a more modern exterior design.
- Volvo still offers the three-row SUV with multiple four-cylinder powertrain options, including a plug-in hybrid.
- Overall, the changes are impressive, keeping this solid SUV relevant and appealing.
2026 Volvo XC90 First Drive: Improving the Right Parts
Volvo’s updated best-seller improves where it matters most
The Volvo XC90 is the most popular model in the brand’s American portfolio, and it's also the oldest. Yet despite its age, this three-row SUV continues to rack up impressive sales. That healthy momentum should only get stronger with the refreshed 2026 XC90 — an improved SUV that focuses on tweaking only what’s needed and nothing more.
While a good chunk of the XC90 remains the same as before, there are big improvements in three very important areas: technology, comfort and refinement. These changes are just enough to make the new XC90 a winner in my book, and my new favorite option among its immediate competition, vehicles like the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
Same same, but different
If you’re not super familiar with the XC90, let me get you up to speed. It’s Volvo’s largest offering in the States and, by default, its most family-friendly. The three-row SUV comes standard with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. From there, three powertrain options are available, though they all center around a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
The base model, called B5, puts out 247 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque. The middle version is the slightly more powerful B6 with 295 hp and 310 lb-ft. Though that isn't a massive bump in output, the B6 and its unique supercharged and turbocharged (or twin-charged) engine allows the XC90 to hit 60 mph roughly a full second quicker than the base model, doing the deed in a Volvo-estimated 6.4 seconds.
But the most interesting XC90 is the T8 plug-in hybrid. It combines the aforementioned twin-charged four-cylinder engine with electric motors and a large 18.8-kWh battery pack. This combines to put out a healthy 455 hp and 523 lb-ft, or enough to hit 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, according to Volvo. More importantly, the EPA says that the XC90 T8 can run 32 miles on electricity alone. That’s a marked improvement over something like our long-term Mazda CX-90 plug-in.
Volvo didn't make any big changes to the standard B5 powertrain. Its dilligent little four-cylinder engine politely works in the background, making adequate power and no real fuss beyond that. The 247 hp on tap isn’t exactly groundbreaking for an SUV this size, but the B5 still makes enough juice to get the XC90 up and moving without issue. I appreciate that the four-cylinder isn’t particularly noisy either — it sounds much less raspy than similarly sized engines from luxury competitors like Lexus.
Admittedly, I’ve never loved the ride quality of the XC90. It always felt less supple over bumps than a luxury SUV should. To remedy that situation, the XC90's new standard suspension setup features frequency-selective damping. The dampers will now mechanically adapt to road conditions and, as a result, provide a more comfortable ride. I tested them for many hours behind the wheel and on a variety of road conditions in southern Sweden; they work very well. The 2026 XC90 is so much more comfortable than before.
Like the B5, there aren't any major mechanical changes to the T8 PHEV, but driving this model quickly reminds me how smooth Volvo's hybrid powertrains are. The XC90’s powertrain seamlessly shifts from electric to gas power without any disturbance. It will stay in electric mode for quite some time, but when you plant your foot on the accelerator, the engine kicks in quickly to provide immediate oomph. It is far and away better than, say, a Lexus TX.
The T8 is also pretty darn punchy. Volvo has all but given up on making performance cars, so this powertrain is a refreshing option for drivers who want some pep in their step. The XC90 T8 can be had with air springs, and while that setup is fine, the standard suspension is so well sorted that the air option doesn't really seem worth the extra money. Either way, you’ll have a great-riding SUV.
An even quieter cabin
Personally, I think the best part of any Volvo is its interior. Driving this car in Sweden, I was surrounded by the Scandinavian influence that has a direct impact on how Volvo does design. The wood tones are light, the materials are weird but creative, and everything just has an underlying feeling of quality and solidity.
The XC90 B5 comes standard with a synthetic material that's like a very high-quality cloth, and you can get it in blue. If leather upholstery isn't a must-have, this "base" fabric is a fantastic substitute and my favorite choice. However, the optional Nappa leather found in the T8 both feels and looks more expensive.
Beyond the cabin's design itself — which has not changed much from the pre-refresh XC90 — Volvo did improve the SUV’s quietness. Based on learnings from the electric EX90, engineers found areas to add insulation, and it's worked.
A nice tech update to go with it
The Volvo XC90 already featured Google built-in technology, but the responsiveness from the old touchscreen was never anywhere near up to snuff. Plus, there were always too many menus and screens to quickly access what you needed. Volvo’s new 11.2-inch touchscreen remedies all of this in the best way possible. Not only does the new display look much sharper, its reaction time is a big step in the right direction. The home screen is much less jumbled now with a clear path to access all the important stuff like Google Maps and the voice assistant. My favorite option is the ability to download third-party apps from the Google Play store so that things like Spotify are baked right into the native software. But if none of that sounds appealing, or maybe if you’re a diehard Apple Maps user, Volvo still offers wireless CarPlay standard.
Not everyone is going to love how tacked-on the new display looks on the dashboard, and even I’ll admit that Volvo could’ve integrated it much better. But it’s a small price to pay for the improved functionality.
The XC90 retains its suite of safety features, including the Pilot Assist highway driving system. The tech is easy to activate using buttons on the steering wheel, and it does a great job of monitoring traffic and slowing the SUV down as necessary, in addition to keeping itself centered in the lane — though you do need to keep your hands at the wheel at all times. Unfortunately, Volvo isn't bringing any of the new lidar hardware from the EX90 to the XC90. While that technology doesn’t have a use at the moment, it will be necessary for Level 3 autonomy at some point.
Even so, that's a small complaint in the grand scheme of things. Overall, Volvo improved the right parts of the XC90, giving it new life for years to come.
A little more expensive
Full model range pricing is still TBD, but right now, Volvo confirms the updated XC90 will start at $59,745, including $1,295 for destination. That's an $1,850 increase over the current XC90 but not a huge upcharge considering the tech upgrade, all things considered. From there, Volvo offers several trim levels of each powertrain option spanning all the way to the range-topping T8 Ultra, which costs $81,195 with destination.