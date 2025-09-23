- The Toyota GR Supra's lifespan comes to an end with the 2026 Final Edition.
- It has some updated hardware and visual changes, but also costs nearly $70,000.
- We drove the Final Edition at Sonoma Raceway. Are we going to miss this sports car?
2026 Toyota GR Supra Final Edition First Drive Review: Are We Sad to Say Goodbye?
A final drive in the Toyota GR Supra proves to be bittersweet
For as overly hyped as the Toyota GR Supra was ahead of its debut, it's kind of sad to see this sport coupe settle into a somewhat anonymous place in the car world. Now, Toyota is bringing the fifth-generation Supra era to a close with a Final Edition model. Is this a car we're genuinely going to miss, or will it be easy to say goodbye?
Supra in final form
The 2026 Supra comes in three different trim levels, all powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. All versions make 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque and can be had with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.
At $69,745 including destination, the Final Edition is the most expensive Supra you can buy, and by a good margin. (The Supra starts at $58,695.) For that extra cash, Toyota gives the Final Edition larger Brembo brakes as well as some suspension and chassis changes that make the car stiffer, plus increased negative wheel camber, which improves cornering grip.
Equally important are a number of visual changes that'll let everyone know that you shelled out for the Final Edition. The big-ticket items are 19-inch matte black wheels and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and mirror caps. Inside, the seats are finished in faux suede with a big "GR" logos on the headrests. And just in case that didn’t seal the deal for you, Toyota also includes a special car cover — neat!
A fast goodbye
Don't forget: The Toyota GR Supra is a BMW Z4 in drag. These cars were designed and engineered as part of a partnership between the two automakers, and thus the Supra doesn't feel the same as Toyota's other GR-branded cars — more on that in a moment.
Around Sonoma Raceway in Northern California, the Supra is quick, thanks to its punchy 3.0-liter engine. But power is about all it's good for. The steering is feather-light and doesn't provide the level of feedback you'd want while driving on a track. Similarly, the brakes don't start to bite until you're deep into the pedal travel. Details like these are what separate a good sports car from a great one, and what make the Supra the former.
So what about the Final Edition? Does it feel any different from other Supras? Yes, but only slightly. Through Sonoma's longest sweeping left turn, the change in wheel camber help the new car grip better, so you can carry more speed. The changes in overall chassis and body stiffness aren't too noticeable, however; driving the Final Edition back to back with a 2023 Supra, the new car is maybe, I don't know, a tiny bit better.
After driving the Final Edition Supra, I had the chance to take the Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch and GR86 coupe out on Sonoma Raceway, and both were substantially better, with better steering, more confident braking and a generally improved sense of fun. No, neither the Corolla nor GR86 is as powerful as the Supra, but these home-grown GR products are just plain better. They're more rewarding, and that's what a sports car should be.
Goodbye or good riddance?
Because the GR86 and GR Corolla are so good, the Supra feels like an also-ran stepchild in Toyota's performance lineup. They're also cheaper, too, making the nearly $70,000 Supra Final Edition a purchase that's really hard to justify.
If Toyota decides to reignite the Supra flame in the future, we hope it's more like the GR86 or GR Corolla and not another half-baked, half-BMW effort.