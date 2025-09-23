Supra in final form

The 2026 Supra comes in three different trim levels, all powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. All versions make 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque and can be had with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

At $69,745 including destination, the Final Edition is the most expensive Supra you can buy, and by a good margin. (The Supra starts at $58,695.) For that extra cash, Toyota gives the Final Edition larger Brembo brakes as well as some suspension and chassis changes that make the car stiffer, plus increased negative wheel camber, which improves cornering grip.

Equally important are a number of visual changes that'll let everyone know that you shelled out for the Final Edition. The big-ticket items are 19-inch matte black wheels and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler and mirror caps. Inside, the seats are finished in faux suede with a big "GR" logos on the headrests. And just in case that didn’t seal the deal for you, Toyota also includes a special car cover — neat!