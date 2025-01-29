- The all-new 2025 Toyota 4Runner is available in nine trims from the base SR5 to the TRD Pro and Trailhunter models at the top.
- Offered with hybrid and non-hybrid options and a choice of two-wheel, part-time four-wheel and full-time four-wheel drive, this SUV can be configured in hundreds of ways.
- Choosing a trim is also dependent on your on- and off-road habits.
How to Choose Between the Top 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trims
So many options! We're here to help.
Long known as a workhorse that can tackle just about any kind of terrain, the Toyota 4Runner transcended its old-school interior and infotainment with its evolution into its sixth generation for 2025. Now offered in nine trim levels — SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro and Trailhunter — the 2025 Toyota 4Runner can be optioned in multiple ways for varying on- and off-road preferences. This dizzying array of choices can be confusing, so here’s a rundown of the major decisions you’ll have to make if you want to buy the new 4Runner.
To hybrid or not to hybrid
Back when Toyota first launched the Prius as a compact alternative to gas-guzzling vehicles on the market, it was a revelation. Its small but mighty motor lent its power to the internal combustion engine to improve overall fuel efficiency. Toyota has kept on hybridizing its lineup over the years, and the most recent model to get hybrid power is, you guessed it, the new 4Runner.
The 2025 4Runner hybrid isn't as focused on fuel efficiency as it is on power and performance. With the i-Force Max setup, a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine works with the electric motor to produce 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, and it gets up to 24 mpg, according to the EPA. Without the electric motor to help it out, the gas-only variant is good for 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque and gets up to 26 mpg on the highway.
This became evident when I tested the 4Runner TRD Off-Road back-to-back with the hybrid setup and without. On a closed off-road course, the gas-only 4Runner was just as capable as its predecessor — it's safe to say I do not miss the 4.0-liter V6 from the last-gen 4Runner. The hybrid is more potent on paper, and on the road the difference is even bigger than the numbers suggest. The hybrid models have more immediate shove. On steep hills, the electric motor steps up for duty, bridging the gap as the turbocharger spools up and scaling challenging angles and hillsides with no hesitation.
Toyota says the hybrid is not in production quite yet, with an on-sale date set for the end of March. In the meantime, the gas-only version is available right now.
Off-Road or Off-Road Premium?
Once you decide between the hybrid and non-hybrid 4Runner, those who like to get off the highway and onto rougher roads will want to take a look at the TRD Off-Road and TRD Off-Road Premium trims. There are more capable models in the 4Runner lineup (which we'll get to later), but these are great for those who are just dipping their feet into off-road exploring or prefer customizing their rides themselves.
Selecting the Premium option means you’ll also get the 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with JBL premium audio, which includes a removable Bluetooth speaker that lives in the dashboard. What makes this audio system stand apart is not just the removable speaker, which can be daisy-chained with other speakers outside of the vehicle, but the in-car system's ability to work whether the speaker is inside the vehicle or not. And it’s powered by a solid-state battery that can withstand the relentless heat from the sun through the windshield.
It also helps that the TRD Off-Road and Off-Road Premium trims come with high-strength underbody protection to allow for moderate to challenging exploring without the fear of damaging key internals in the engine bay. In either case, 33-inch all-terrain tires are wrapped around all-terrain tires and Bilstein shocks cushion the riders. Ultimately, if you’re an adventurous driver who likes to travel across dirt and rock, and maybe even tiptoe through rugged places like Moab, an Off-Road trim is for you.
Starting at $50,640 (including destination), the TRD Off-Road with the non-hybrid power setup is considerably less than the TRD Off-Road Premium, which starts at $56,420. Swapping in the i-Force Max adds $2,800 to the total.
Embracing the upgrades, no dirt required
If your plans for your 2025 4Runner include trips near and far that are almost exclusively on asphalt, the Limited and Platinum grades are your best options. Make no mistake, the 4Runner is still capable even with all the fancy luxury touches, but that doesn’t mean you have to drive it over any terrain rougher than your local Walmart's parking lot. With seating for five (seven if the optional third row is added), the 4Runner is great for carpooling or growing families with small children. But buyers beware: That optional third row does get cramped, and you can't get it if you go hybrid due to the addition of the battery pack in the rear cargo area.
Featuring leather heated and ventilated seats, the Limited trim unlocks several amenities like a digital rearview mirror, power running boards, a power moonroof, and an upgraded JBL audio package with the same removable Bluetooth speaker as you’d see in the TRD Off-Road variant. The Platinum trim is new for 2025 and adds unique black trim, upgraded seats with real leather, two heated second-row seats, a head-up display, automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers, and a standard tow tech package.
The Limited starts at $61,650 and Platinum at $64,310 (both with destination).
TRD Pro versus Trailhunter
Equipped exclusively with the i-Force Max hybrid, both the TRD Pro and Trailhunter grades include a 2,400-watt AC power supply to the cabin and cargo areas. With 10.1 inches of ground clearance, these two top trims are 2 inches higher off the ground than the base SR5 model and 1 inch more than the TRD Off-Road variants. Then the differences start to diverge.
For instance, the TRD Pro comes with a composite skid plate, but the Trailhunter is fortified with steel underbody protection and an ARB roof rack. The Trailhunter also includes rock rails to slide across sharp surfaces. Each trim has a unique set of shocks: The TRD Pro is fitted with adjustable three-setting Fox QS3 dampers, and the Trailhunter gets the same type of Old Man Emu shocks as those on the new Tacoma Trailhunter. Fox's QS3 shocks are made for speed and performance, while the Old Man Emu equipment uses a remote reservoir tuned for control and carrying heavier loads.
Here’s a straightforward way to choose between the TRD Pro and Trailhunter trims: Do you need to be quick or methodical? Toyota’s TRD Pro line was created for hard and fast desert running, and the Trailhunter, which debuted on the all-new Tacoma pickup in 2023, is made for overlanding and slow going as you crawl your way over rocky terrain. Helpful features like a built-in air compressor and Rigid LED foglights are standard on the Trailhunter, amenities that come in handy for those who like to travel to out-of-the-way places and sleep under the stars. Both of these models come fully loaded at $68,350.
It's good to see the 4Runner with a new face, all-new technology, and new powertrains because it's likely to stick around for many years to come.
With all of these choices, there is a 4Runner for just about anyone.