How to Choose Between the Top 2025 Toyota 4Runner Trims

Back when Toyota first launched the Prius as a compact alternative to gas-guzzling vehicles on the market, it was a revelation. Its small but mighty motor lent its power to the internal combustion engine to improve overall fuel efficiency. Toyota has kept on hybridizing its lineup over the years, and the most recent model to get hybrid power is, you guessed it, the new 4Runner.

The 2025 4Runner hybrid isn't as focused on fuel efficiency as it is on power and performance. With the i-Force Max setup, a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine works with the electric motor to produce 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, and it gets up to 24 mpg, according to the EPA. Without the electric motor to help it out, the gas-only variant is good for 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque and gets up to 26 mpg on the highway.

This became evident when I tested the 4Runner TRD Off-Road back-to-back with the hybrid setup and without. On a closed off-road course, the gas-only 4Runner was just as capable as its predecessor — it's safe to say I do not miss the 4.0-liter V6 from the last-gen 4Runner. The hybrid is more potent on paper, and on the road the difference is even bigger than the numbers suggest. The hybrid models have more immediate shove. On steep hills, the electric motor steps up for duty, bridging the gap as the turbocharger spools up and scaling challenging angles and hillsides with no hesitation.

Toyota says the hybrid is not in production quite yet, with an on-sale date set for the end of March. In the meantime, the gas-only version is available right now.

Off-Road or Off-Road Premium?