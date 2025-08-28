These Are the Best Cars We've Tested In 2025 ... So Far

Volkswagen Golf R

This thing came in to visit at the same time as the Toyota GR Corolla, a special hot hatch in its own right. Everyone on staff who got their hands on the Golf R came away impressed. It is the epitome of what a hot hatch should be: quick (4.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph), practical enough for a trip to Ikea, and most importantly, a lot of fun from behind the wheel. Plus, the cabin feels top-notch (like VWs of old), and it has great technology packed inside.

The only things we'd change are the annoying climate controls, the touch-sensitive buttons on the steering wheel, and the limited available colors (three). Small gripes aside, this is a car that's just as adept on the day-to-day as it is on an autocross, and that duality is what makes the Golf R one of our favorites of the year thus far.