I Deserve to Be Chauffeured Around Pebble Beach in This Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Emerald Isle Edition

What's so special about this specific Maybach S-Class? Really, just the color scheme. I'm all about the Manufaktur Exclusive Mid Ireland Green Metallic paint up top, and it looks great finished with Manufaktur Moonlight White Metallic below. Really, the only thing wrong with this Maybach S-Class is that it's on the bad wheels — the good wheels, of course, being Merc's iconic monoblocs.

Crucially, the Emerald Isle Edition comes standard with the S-Class' Executive Rear Seat Package Plus, which I cannot imagine buying a Maybach without. A rear-seat refrigerator and Maybach Champagne flutes are also included, thank goodness, and there's even a bespoke fragrance that was created specifically for this car, which, according to Maybach's breathless press release, "features cedar wood, cypress and sea salt notes reminiscent of California’s Central Coast."