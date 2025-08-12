- Mercedes-Benz is bringing a limited-edition Maybach S 680 to this year's Monterey Car Week.
- The Mid Ireland Green paint is fantastic, especially with a two-tone white lower section.
- V12 power is standard, as it should be.
I Deserve to Be Chauffeured Around Pebble Beach in This Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Emerald Isle Edition
Anyone want to be my driver? You'll have a 621-horsepower V12 at your disposal
I'm about to head up to Pebble Beach, California, to partake in this year's Monterey Car Week festivities. And while I can't thank Mercedes-Benz enough for providing me a Maybach SL 680 to drive up the coast and an AMG G 63 to use once I arrive in Monterey, seeing this new Emerald Isle Edition Mercedes-Maybach S 680 makes me think I'm doing it all wrong. Sitting in traffic alongside multimillion-dollar Bugattis and Koenigseggs has its appeal, I guess, but I'd much rather be stretched out in the back of an S-Class, window shades up to avoid the harsh light of day (and leers from the poors) with a chilled glass of Champagne in my hand. That's how you do Car Week.
What's so special about this specific Maybach S-Class? Really, just the color scheme. I'm all about the Manufaktur Exclusive Mid Ireland Green Metallic paint up top, and it looks great finished with Manufaktur Moonlight White Metallic below. Really, the only thing wrong with this Maybach S-Class is that it's on the bad wheels — the good wheels, of course, being Merc's iconic monoblocs.
Crucially, the Emerald Isle Edition comes standard with the S-Class' Executive Rear Seat Package Plus, which I cannot imagine buying a Maybach without. A rear-seat refrigerator and Maybach Champagne flutes are also included, thank goodness, and there's even a bespoke fragrance that was created specifically for this car, which, according to Maybach's breathless press release, "features cedar wood, cypress and sea salt notes reminiscent of California’s Central Coast."
Like other Maybach S 680s, this one has a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 underhood making 621 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. That's plenty of oomph for my driver to get me to the next Car Week party in a hurry. There are a lot of parties.
Only 25 of these Emerald Isle Edition Maybachs will be made, and pricing hasn't been announced (of course, if you have to ask ...). Please have mine delivered to the Lodge at Pebble Beach.