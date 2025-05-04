2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Tested: Like Shooting a Brick Out of a Cannon

It took the G 63 12.4 seconds to run the quarter-mile dash, crossing the line at 108.2 mph. This narrowly beats the G 580 EV, which ran the quarter mile in 12.7 seconds at 107.7 mph. The G 550 did the same deed in 13.7 seconds at 98.3 mph.

"The launch is dramatic, with the rear end squatting as the weight shifts rearward," noted vehicle test editor Reese Counts. "The G 63 is pretty quick if you just floor it from a stop, but as with all current AMG models, the quickest run was done using launch control (Race Start in Mercedes-speak). It's easy to engage. Simply switch the drive mode to Sport+, stability control to ESC Sport, press the brake and then press the gas. Revs will rise to 2,500 rpm, spinning up the turbochargers and reducing turbo lag."