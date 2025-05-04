- The AMG G 63 is the most expensive version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
- It comes with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 577 horsepower.
- Trick new suspension tech gives the G 63 a cornering advantage over other G-wagens.
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Tested: Like Shooting a Brick Out of a Cannon
AMG's take on the Mercedes G-wagen is as brilliantly absurd as ever
Hurling a matte orange Mercedes-Benz G-Class into a hairpin corner at high speed might seem wacky, but it's an experience I highly recommend. Because while the 577-horsepower AMG G 63 is best known as a rumbling boulevard cruiser for Southern California's wealthier ZIP codes, this big baddie delivers a thrill ride unlike anything else on the road today.
Brutal acceleration
At the test track, the AMG G 63 ripped off a 4.1-second 0-60 mph sprint. Considering this SUV weighs just over 5,900 pounds and doesn't rely on any sort of instant power from an electric motor to get up and moving, that's an incredible figure. Cementing its place as the top dog of G-wagens, the G 63's 4.1-second time is not only a full second quicker than the six-cylinder G 550, it's also 0.3 second quicker than the electric G 580. That last bit is especially notable; the G 580 has more power and significantly more torque than the G 63, though it's also nearly 1,000 pounds heavier.
- G 580 EV: 579 horsepower, 859 lb-ft of torque, 6,913-pound weight
- AMG G 63: 577 horsepower, 627 lb-ft of torque, 5,907-pound weight
It took the G 63 12.4 seconds to run the quarter-mile dash, crossing the line at 108.2 mph. This narrowly beats the G 580 EV, which ran the quarter mile in 12.7 seconds at 107.7 mph. The G 550 did the same deed in 13.7 seconds at 98.3 mph.
"The launch is dramatic, with the rear end squatting as the weight shifts rearward," noted vehicle test editor Reese Counts. "The G 63 is pretty quick if you just floor it from a stop, but as with all current AMG models, the quickest run was done using launch control (Race Start in Mercedes-speak). It's easy to engage. Simply switch the drive mode to Sport+, stability control to ESC Sport, press the brake and then press the gas. Revs will rise to 2,500 rpm, spinning up the turbochargers and reducing turbo lag."
The best-handling G-Class? Yes and no
Around our 200-foot skidpad, the AMG G 63 was not the best-performing G-Class. The G 63 pulled 0.81 g of lateral grip, which is impressive for a vehicle this tall and heavy with a high center of gravity. But the electric G 580 EV actually managed an 0.84 g figure, largely thanks to its much lower center of gravity, what with its big battery pack housed low in the G-Class' chassis.
But there's an extra trick up the G-wagen's sleeve: As part of its 2025 model-year update, the AMG G 63 gained a new technology called Active Ride Control. This feature consists of hydraulic roll stabilization and adaptive dampers, powered by the 48-volt mild hybrid system integrated into the 4.0-liter V8 engine. What this does is actively reduce body motions during cornering and prevents substantial nosedive during hard braking. This really boosts confidence when chucking the G 63 into a corner, flattening out what was previously a topsy-turvy experience. You can't get this tech in other G-Class models, and it really gives the G 63 a handling advantage — even if the skidpad figure doesn't agree.
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63
Engine
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
|Power
|577 hp
|Torque
|627 lb-ft
|Transmission
|nine-speed automatic
|0-60 mph
|4.1 seconds
|60-0 mph
|115 feet
|Quarter mile
|12.4 seconds @ 108.2 mph
|200-foot skid pad grip
|0.81 g
|Base price
|$187,250
|As-tested price
|$234,280