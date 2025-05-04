2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Tested: Like Shooting a Brick Out of a Cannon

AMG's take on the Mercedes G-wagen is as brilliantly absurd as ever

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 rear 3/4
  • The AMG G 63 is the most expensive version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
  • It comes with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with 577 horsepower.
  • Trick new suspension tech gives the G 63 a cornering advantage over other G-wagens.

Hurling a matte orange Mercedes-Benz G-Class into a hairpin corner at high speed might seem wacky, but it's an experience I highly recommend. Because while the 577-horsepower AMG G 63 is best known as a rumbling boulevard cruiser for Southern California's wealthier ZIP codes, this big baddie delivers a thrill ride unlike anything else on the road today.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 engine

Brutal acceleration

At the test track, the AMG G 63 ripped off a 4.1-second 0-60 mph sprint. Considering this SUV weighs just over 5,900 pounds and doesn't rely on any sort of instant power from an electric motor to get up and moving, that's an incredible figure. Cementing its place as the top dog of G-wagens, the G 63's 4.1-second time is not only a full second quicker than the six-cylinder G 550, it's also 0.3 second quicker than the electric G 580. That last bit is especially notable; the G 580 has more power and significantly more torque than the G 63, though it's also nearly 1,000 pounds heavier.

  • G 580 EV: 579 horsepower, 859 lb-ft of torque, 6,913-pound weight
  • AMG G 63: 577 horsepower, 627 lb-ft of torque, 5,907-pound weight
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 driving

It took the G 63 12.4 seconds to run the quarter-mile dash, crossing the line at 108.2 mph. This narrowly beats the G 580 EV, which ran the quarter mile in 12.7 seconds at 107.7 mph. The G 550 did the same deed in 13.7 seconds at 98.3 mph.

"The launch is dramatic, with the rear end squatting as the weight shifts rearward," noted vehicle test editor Reese Counts. "The G 63 is pretty quick if you just floor it from a stop, but as with all current AMG models, the quickest run was done using launch control (Race Start in Mercedes-speak). It's easy to engage. Simply switch the drive mode to Sport+, stability control to ESC Sport, press the brake and then press the gas. Revs will rise to 2,500 rpm, spinning up the turbochargers and reducing turbo lag."

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 wheel

The best-handling G-Class? Yes and no

Around our 200-foot skidpad, the AMG G 63 was not the best-performing G-Class. The G 63 pulled 0.81 g of lateral grip, which is impressive for a vehicle this tall and heavy with a high center of gravity. But the electric G 580 EV actually managed an 0.84 g figure, largely thanks to its much lower center of gravity, what with its big battery pack housed low in the G-Class' chassis.

But there's an extra trick up the G-wagen's sleeve: As part of its 2025 model-year update, the AMG G 63 gained a new technology called Active Ride Control. This feature consists of hydraulic roll stabilization and adaptive dampers, powered by the 48-volt mild hybrid system integrated into the 4.0-liter V8 engine. What this does is actively reduce body motions during cornering and prevents substantial nosedive during hard braking. This really boosts confidence when chucking the G 63 into a corner, flattening out what was previously a topsy-turvy experience. You can't get this tech in other G-Class models, and it really gives the G 63 a handling advantage — even if the skidpad figure doesn't agree.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63

Engine
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8
Power577 hp
Torque627 lb-ft
Transmissionnine-speed automatic
0-60 mph4.1 seconds
60-0 mph115 feet
Quarter mile12.4 seconds @ 108.2 mph
200-foot skid pad grip0.81 g
Base price$187,250
As-tested price$234,280
2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 front 3/4
Steven Ewingby

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

