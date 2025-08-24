Porsche 911 EV by Everrati First Drive Review: Shouldn't This Feel Wrong?

If you talk to the team at Everrati, you’re guaranteed to hear the word "character." All the man-hours spent sourcing, engineering and testing the company's hand-built electric Porsche 911 restomod are all about creating something with character. This is not supposed to be a 911 with Taycan guts, and it doesn't have to be as easy to live with. But it does have to have soul.

It starts with the shell of a 964-generation Porsche 911. Everrati gets the same question all the time: Isn't the world running out of donor 964s? The question seems valid, with companies like Singer, Guntherworks, Ruf and more gobbling them up for their own take on Porsche's iconic sports car. But Everrati acknowledges that its donor cars don't have to be pristine examples.

The engineers are converting gas cars to EVs, so the 964's engine, driveline, transmission and fuel tank aren't necessary to preserve. Just about any solid 911 Carrera from that time will dutifully serve as the basis for one of Everrati's creations.