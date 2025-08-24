- Everrarti is a small company in England that takes old Porsche 911s and turns them electric.
- While purists may scoff at an electric 911, what Everrati has done here is something genuinely unique.
- But how does it drive, and does it respect the original? We got behind the wheel to find out.
Porsche 911 EV by Everrati First Drive Review: Shouldn't This Feel Wrong?
Sacrilege? Hardly. Everrati's electric 911 restomod is full of soul
If you talk to the team at Everrati, you’re guaranteed to hear the word "character." All the man-hours spent sourcing, engineering and testing the company's hand-built electric Porsche 911 restomod are all about creating something with character. This is not supposed to be a 911 with Taycan guts, and it doesn't have to be as easy to live with. But it does have to have soul.
It starts with the shell of a 964-generation Porsche 911. Everrati gets the same question all the time: Isn't the world running out of donor 964s? The question seems valid, with companies like Singer, Guntherworks, Ruf and more gobbling them up for their own take on Porsche's iconic sports car. But Everrati acknowledges that its donor cars don't have to be pristine examples.
The engineers are converting gas cars to EVs, so the 964's engine, driveline, transmission and fuel tank aren't necessary to preserve. Just about any solid 911 Carrera from that time will dutifully serve as the basis for one of Everrati's creations.
The Everrati 911's motors, inverters, battery, control units and more are designed in-house and manufactured with the help of several technical partners. The end result is a slightly widened carbon-bodied, fully electric version of a 964 with a 62-kWh battery pack, an estimated 200 miles of electric range and 500 horsepower. Everrati is also quite proud of the fact that it doesn't weigh that much more than an original 964 Turbo — about 3,400 pounds.
Everrati hasn't festooned its 911 with TVs or steampunk styling or silly light bars just because it's electric. As a thing to look at, this is just a regular ol' 911 — and a beautifully kept one at that.
Immediately, you get the sense that this is a restomod that respects its origin. The interior has been done up with exquisite new materials, but design-wise it's identical to a 964. There's bespoke houndstooth cloth with Gulf colors for the dash inlay, and leather you'd probably find on fancy handbags covering the seats, steering wheel, doors, headliner and more. It's snug inside, too — you're never far from rubbing shoulders with your passenger — just like an old 911.
The door closes with a familiar clack, and there's a nearly 360-degree view out of the glass. Place your custom aluminum-milled key in the ignition, turn it once to the left, and "ready to drive" will appear on the small black-and-white screen that's been tucked into one of the dials. Snick the metal gear lever into drive and the Everrati silently creeps away from its parking spot. Just make sure you've put the handbrake all the way down; with so much power on tap, this 911 will easily push right through the parking brake (ask me how I know).
Creeping around Monterey, California, during traffic-heavy Car Week isn't exactly the best way to get a feel for the way anything drives, so I headed to the highway. There is a ton of power at the ready; half throttle releases a huge amount of silent thrust. You don't just get hit by a wall of torque, though — power builds the way a (very potent) naturally aspirated engine would, nice and linear. According to Everrati, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph takes a little under 4 seconds, but it genuinely feels quicker than that.
Immense power aside, there are some interesting old car quirks. The steering is extremely heavy, but the benefit here is great feedback and communication through the wheel. The brakes are similarly firm and require a heavy foot, but the pedal's bite is immediate. You almost never need to use more than 15% of the brake pedal travel to haul the car down — the only tricky bit is coming to a smooth stop because of how much force you need to apply.
The experience is unlike any modern EV. The Everrati buzzes and fizzes around you as you roll down the highway. There is a ton of wind and tire noise that makes its way into the cabin as you pick up speed. The suspension isn't tuned to drown out the road; it's designed so you feel everything. Easy on the brakes as you settle the nose, be deliberate with the steering as you turn in, and set it straight before you let all those electrons loose. This car is not demanding, but it does require more attention and care than a new 911. And it all comes together in a way that makes this 911 feel special.
Of course, this car isn't for everyone; did I mention it costs half a million bucks? Thankfully, the lucky few who don't take the purism of a 911's flat-six engine too seriously, want something truly unique, and can afford the price of entry are going to get a car unlike any other. Everrati succeeded in its mission: This car is lush with character.