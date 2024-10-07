New Jeep Compass Teased With Electric Power

A new Jeep Compass will arrive in Europe in 2025, but folks in North America will have to wait until 2026 to get one. The next-gen SUV will have both hybrid and fully electric powertrain options, and a new teaser image released by Jeep this week reveals that the Compass' existing, somewhat dowdy styling is going away in favor of a much more rugged look.

Hybrid, plug-in and fully electric options

Jeep is keeping the official details about the new Compass' North American powertrains a secret for now. However, the company confirmed the availability of fully electric, plug-in hybrid and 48-volt mild hybrid powertrains for the version available in Europe, according to Automotive News Europe.

"We haven’t confirmed other powertrains for the rest of the world," Jeep spokesperson Andy Bowman told Edmunds. "Something Antonio [Filosa] the CEO has mentioned is 'Freedom of Choice' as in 'offer customers more freedom and flexibility to choose how they move with multi-energy options across our lineup from 100% electric to hybrid to internal combustion engines.'"

The Compass will use underpinnings shared with other Stellantis products, including EVs. The company claims EVs on this platform can drive as far as 435 miles between charges (using European range testing, which tends to yield higher-mileage results), and it can support batteries as large as 98 kWh. There can be single- or dual-motor setups, and the total output can be anywhere from 215 to 382 horsepower.