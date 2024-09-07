A (real) cover for the glass roof

Glass roofs are cool, until they're not. Literally. If you leave the Model 3 in the sun for any extended period of time — to, oh, I don't know, charge the car — the cabin gets maliciously hot. And yes, you can run the air conditioning and keep the Model 3 cool while it charges, but that does nothing to protect the interior surfaces themselves. Your butt, back, elbows and hands all touch parts of the car that are well exposed to the sun's rays, and considering it's been over 100 degrees near Edmunds HQ lately, there simply isn't enough air conditioning in the world to fix that problem. Even then, It doesn't have to be that hot for the sun to heat up a surface.

I know Tesla sells a sunshade for covering the Model 3's glass panel, but when I checked Tesla's site, it was out of stock (no surprise). Why not just include one with the car? Or, better yet, Tesla could give prospective buyers the option for a metal roof, or build in a folding sunshade like nearly every other automaker, or design some kind of electrochromic tinting function like the ones Audi, BMW and Porsche have all been able to implement. Any of those would help, but for now, buyers have to settle for an overpriced, dinky piece of fabric — that is, if it ever gets back in stock.