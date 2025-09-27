2026 Honda Civic vs. Acura Integra: Is Luxury Worth It?

Interior

The Civic and Integra's sameness comes into clear view once you jump in. That's not to say they look identical — each gets its own cabin styling, although a lot of controls are shared between the two. But the numbers in the table below show that they are nearly identical in terms of interior space. The only variation is the Acura's front and rear headroom — a roof that rakes more steeply and falls away more quickly than the Civic's cuts ever so slightly into front seat and backseat space.

You do take a small hit in fuel economy by opting for the hatch over the sedan, but it's still plenty frugal and the upside is that the Civic hatchback's cargo area holds a lot more than the four-door's trunk. The Civic hatch and Integra cargo volumes are close enough that it makes no real difference.

While the Civic's interior is nicely finished with a clean design and quality materials, the Acura goes a step beyond. The Hondas come with either cloth or leather upholstery, whereas the Integra offers faux leather or microsuede fabric. The Acura's interior design features a bit more brightwork, and you can get the interior in more interesting color combos, such as red over black and cream with blue.

Interior dimensions compared