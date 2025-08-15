- Acura will soon add hybrids to its lineup.
- No specific models have been announced, but popular vehicles like the RDX and MDX crossovers seem like safe bets.
- Acura is looking to its new flexible manufacturing facility to meet consumer demands for all powertrains.
Acura Confirms Hybrid Models Are Coming Soon
The company is pivoting away from its previous EV-only strategy
Acura is recalibrating its electrification plans. The company previously announced it would skip hybrids entirely in favor of prioritizing electric vehicles, but during an interview at Monterey Car Week, Katsushi Inoue, Acura's senior managing director and chief officer of automotive operations at the Honda Motor Co., said gasoline-electric powertrains will make their way into Acura vehicles. This move is driven by real-world market conditions and strong consumer demand.
“It has always been an option, but now we are taking this [hybrid] option very seriously,” Inoue said, while acknowledging that the pace of EV adoption in the United States has been slower than other markets, like Europe.
While Acura did not say specifically which of its vehicles will gain hybrid options, the company is exploring adding both all-new models as well as adding hybrid engines to existing cars. That said, Acura noted that retrofitting hybrid engines into existing vehicles is a complex and time-consuming process that can take several years.
The brand has a strong foundation to build on, as its parent company, Honda, already offers successful hybrid powertrains in models like the Accord, Civic and CR-V. We think the Acura MDX could be the front-runner for the company's hybrid strategy, since a recent Honda press release mentioned a hybrid system for large vehicles in the U.S.
A cornerstone of this new strategy is Acura's investment in its Ohio-based flexible manufacturing facility. This plant is designed to produce internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and fully electric vehicles on the same production lines. This adaptability will allow Acura to fluidly adjust its manufacturing output to match evolving customer preferences, ensuring it can meet demand for all powertrain types.
EVs are still on the horizon
Despite the renewed focus on hybrids, Acura is not slowing down its electric vehicle development. The brand unveiled the RSX EV prototype (pictured above) in Monterey, a high-performance electric SUV that will be the brand's first bespoke EV built on a new in-house platform. It will be the first model produced at the new Ohio EV facility on the same line as the Integra, showcasing the facility's flexible capabilities.
The RSX EV will also introduce Acura's new Asimo OS, an infotainment system designed for a "hyper-personalized user experience." Some advanced functions will be added via over-the-air (OTA) updates later.
Expect to see Acura's new hybrid models in the next few years.