Acura Confirms Hybrid Models Are Coming Soon

While Acura did not say specifically which of its vehicles will gain hybrid options, the company is exploring adding both all-new models as well as adding hybrid engines to existing cars. That said, Acura noted that retrofitting hybrid engines into existing vehicles is a complex and time-consuming process that can take several years.

The brand has a strong foundation to build on, as its parent company, Honda, already offers successful hybrid powertrains in models like the Accord, Civic and CR-V. We think the Acura MDX could be the front-runner for the company's hybrid strategy, since a recent Honda press release mentioned a hybrid system for large vehicles in the U.S.

A cornerstone of this new strategy is Acura's investment in its Ohio-based flexible manufacturing facility. This plant is designed to produce internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid and fully electric vehicles on the same production lines. This adaptability will allow Acura to fluidly adjust its manufacturing output to match evolving customer preferences, ensuring it can meet demand for all powertrain types.