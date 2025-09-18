Nissan Drops Ariya EV for 2026. Will It Come Back?

Nissan says it's "reallocating resources" to support the launch of the redesigned Leaf EV

2023 Nissan Ariya Picture
  • Nissan is removing the Ariya electric crossover from its U.S. lineup for 2026.
  • The Japan-built Ariya is subject to a 15% import tariff.
  • It's unclear if the Ariya will return for the 2027 model year.

Nissan is dropping the Ariya electric SUV from its U.S. lineup for 2026, the automaker confirmed Thursday. Whether or not the Ariya will return for 2027 is unclear; Nissan only said it is "pausing production" of the EV at this time.

In an official statement, Nissan said it is "reallocating resources to support the launch of the all-new 2026 Leaf." The Leaf has the lowest starting price of any new electric vehicle in the U.S., making it a far more attractive proposition — and thus, a bigger priority — for Nissan in North America. By comparison, the Ariya is a larger, more luxurious EV, with a starting price above $40,000.

See 1 2025 Nissan ARIYA vehicle for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations

It's also worth noting that the Ariya is exclusively built at Nissan's plant in Tochigi, Japan, meaning it's subject to the 15% import tariff instated by the Trump administration. Whether the Ariya returns for the 2027 model year or beyond is unclear given the U.S.' volatile EV market — not to mention Nissan's widely reported financial woes.

"Ariya remains available in the U.S. through existing inventory," Nissan said in a statement. "Nissan will continue to support Ariya owners with service, parts and warranty coverage."

2025 Nissan Ariya front 3/4
by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top