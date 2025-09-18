- Nissan is removing the Ariya electric crossover from its U.S. lineup for 2026.
- The Japan-built Ariya is subject to a 15% import tariff.
- It's unclear if the Ariya will return for the 2027 model year.
Nissan Drops Ariya EV for 2026. Will It Come Back?
Nissan says it's "reallocating resources" to support the launch of the redesigned Leaf EV
Nissan is dropping the Ariya electric SUV from its U.S. lineup for 2026, the automaker confirmed Thursday. Whether or not the Ariya will return for 2027 is unclear; Nissan only said it is "pausing production" of the EV at this time.
In an official statement, Nissan said it is "reallocating resources to support the launch of the all-new 2026 Leaf." The Leaf has the lowest starting price of any new electric vehicle in the U.S., making it a far more attractive proposition — and thus, a bigger priority — for Nissan in North America. By comparison, the Ariya is a larger, more luxurious EV, with a starting price above $40,000.
It's also worth noting that the Ariya is exclusively built at Nissan's plant in Tochigi, Japan, meaning it's subject to the 15% import tariff instated by the Trump administration. Whether the Ariya returns for the 2027 model year or beyond is unclear given the U.S.' volatile EV market — not to mention Nissan's widely reported financial woes.
"Ariya remains available in the U.S. through existing inventory," Nissan said in a statement. "Nissan will continue to support Ariya owners with service, parts and warranty coverage."