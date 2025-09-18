Nissan Drops Ariya EV for 2026. Will It Come Back?

Nissan is dropping the Ariya electric SUV from its U.S. lineup for 2026, the automaker confirmed Thursday. Whether or not the Ariya will return for 2027 is unclear; Nissan only said it is "pausing production" of the EV at this time.

In an official statement, Nissan said it is "reallocating resources to support the launch of the all-new 2026 Leaf." The Leaf has the lowest starting price of any new electric vehicle in the U.S., making it a far more attractive proposition — and thus, a bigger priority — for Nissan in North America. By comparison, the Ariya is a larger, more luxurious EV, with a starting price above $40,000.