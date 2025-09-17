Parts, parts, parts

You don't even need to open the GTD's hood to see what's sitting under the carbon fiber. The hood vents on this thing are ridiculous, but they offer a view of what's underneath. That view is mostly hoses, tanks and the ugly, practical infrastructure of a modern engine. But should you release the hood pins, there's an 815-horsepower supercharged double-overhead-cam V8 engine to gawk at.

Up 55 hp and 39 lb-ft of torque over the dearly departed GT500's version of this engine, the GTD's mill sports new internals and features a trick dry-sump system to keep oil where it needs to be as the GTD pounds around a racetrack. The sheer size of this supercharged V8 made the addition of the dry-sump tank quite a challenge, but a nifty — if nearly unserviceable — position was found behind the engine where the bell housing would normally be.

The lack of that bell housing gives away another of the GTD's massive mechanical modifications: a transaxle that combines the transmission and rear axle assembly. This improves the GTD's weight balance, benefiting handling, evening out tire wear, and giving you more traction under hard acceleration. While all of these benefits are not easily revealed on the street, they make a monumental improvement in the way the GTD behaves on a racetrack. Similar to the GT500, the GTD uses a dual-clutch automatic transmission from Tremec but now features eight speeds, one more than the Shelby had.