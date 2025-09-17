- Under the hood, a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 makes 815 horsepower.
2025 Ford Mustang GTD First Drive Review: The Mind-Boggling Mustang
Ford's track-ready Mustang GTD is seriously fast, seriously expensive and seriously excellent
The Ford Mustang GTD can only be described as the ultimate expression of a Mustang. It doesn't just look like a race car; it is a race car — crazy aerodynamics, super exotic suspension and all. It's the kind of vehicle you might expect from a boutique European manufacturer, but certainly not from Ford. Here's how the common Mustang made its way from a standard road car to a GT3 race car and finally to the new GTD.
Parts, parts, parts
You don't even need to open the GTD's hood to see what's sitting under the carbon fiber. The hood vents on this thing are ridiculous, but they offer a view of what's underneath. That view is mostly hoses, tanks and the ugly, practical infrastructure of a modern engine. But should you release the hood pins, there's an 815-horsepower supercharged double-overhead-cam V8 engine to gawk at.
Up 55 hp and 39 lb-ft of torque over the dearly departed GT500's version of this engine, the GTD's mill sports new internals and features a trick dry-sump system to keep oil where it needs to be as the GTD pounds around a racetrack. The sheer size of this supercharged V8 made the addition of the dry-sump tank quite a challenge, but a nifty — if nearly unserviceable — position was found behind the engine where the bell housing would normally be.
The lack of that bell housing gives away another of the GTD's massive mechanical modifications: a transaxle that combines the transmission and rear axle assembly. This improves the GTD's weight balance, benefiting handling, evening out tire wear, and giving you more traction under hard acceleration. While all of these benefits are not easily revealed on the street, they make a monumental improvement in the way the GTD behaves on a racetrack. Similar to the GT500, the GTD uses a dual-clutch automatic transmission from Tremec but now features eight speeds, one more than the Shelby had.
Aero magic
If you think the GTD looks like a race car, that's because it shares quite a bit of the purposeful and aero-influenced design from the Mustang that races in the GT3 series. Development for the two cars was run in parallel, so the GTD benefited from all of the serious aerodynamic work for the race car, as well as contributing some of its own help. For instance, the giant rear wing was designed for the GTD and was adopted by the race car. The only difference is that the GTD uses a more tricked-out movable rear wing, whereas the race car does not.
The GTD is 81.9 inches wide, which makes it over an inch wider than the GT3 race car and over 6 inches wider than a standard Mustang. That allowed Ford to mount ridiculously wide wheels (12 inches up front and 12.5 inches in the rear), massive brakes and ultra-wide Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.
Since the aerodynamic work was done concurrently with the GT3 program, the air going into and out of the GTD is managed to within an inch of its life. From downforce to cooling, every scoop and vent is absolutely functional. Most of the photos you see are of the GTD with its Track pack. That includes the active rear wing (like a Formula 1 car) and active front splitter; little flaps open and close under the front of the car to balance the aerodynamics with whatever that huge rear wing is doing. But while the non-Track pack GTD lacks the fancy movable aero parts, it too is balanced to work with all its wings and things. In other words, you can't go slapping the active rear wing from the Track pack onto the base GTD model. It could make things unstable at higher speeds. The aero is that serious.
The Canadian connection
As much of an automotive powerhouse as Ford may be, there are some things that it just can't do as well as a specialist engineering company. In this case, that specialist is Multimatic. Based in Markham, Canada, Multimatic has specialized in advanced automotive engineering and manufacturing for decades, having contributed to the Ford GT and, most recently, the Dark Horse R and the GT3 and GT4 Mustang race cars. When the GTD project was given the green light, Multimatic was present right from the start and fully integrated into the process at every step.
The Mustang's front suspension has been completely redesigned, featuring Multimatic semi-active shocks, which are optimized for both ride heights: standard and the ridiculously low Track mode. Out back, it's even more extreme. After being supplied Mustang bodies, Multimatic essentially removes the entire rear subframe (where the suspension and differential are usually attached) and replaces it with a tubular steel subframe that houses the new suspension and the aforementioned Tremec transaxle. But that new rear suspension is arguably the coolest stuff you'll see on any road car that costs under a million dollars.
Without getting overly technical, the rear suspension design relocates the spring and shock assemblies into the center of the car (nearly in the back seat) and uses pushrods tied to the control arms (mounted in the usual position behind the wheels) to move the springs and shocks. This setup allows for much more accurate control and eliminates many of the compromises you'd typically see with a car this track-focused. In short, this is what a cost-as-no-object suspension looks like on a road car. As a bonus, Ford has included a window where the back seat would typically be so that you can watch that million-dollar hardware work.
For someone who has been around fairly normal production cars for most of their life, it's difficult to comprehend just how much work has been put into the GTD. The body is ridiculously wide, the active aerodynamics are off the charts, the rear of the car is essentially a fully custom race car setup, and the trunk has been replaced with the transmission cooler that breathes through a mesh screen that the driver behind you can see through at a stoplight. It's mind-boggling. And beyond cool.
Road work
The fact that the GTD is a road-legal car is enough to make you shake your head, but as it is a Mustang, it's gotta do normal car stuff. And while it rides much more stiffly than a standard Mustang, it's not at all harsh. The GTD doesn't get upset hitting seams on the freeway or lumps and bumps on more rural roads. Compared to a similarly extreme car like the Porsche 911 GT3, the Mustang GTD has a much more compliant ride on the street. And like the Porsche, the GTD features a nose lift for the front suspension to allow for 1.6 inches of extra clearance over driveways, dips and stupidly tall speed bumps.
Get to a good road, and, well, the GTD is more than capable of sending you straight to jail. All that torque from the supercharged V8 helps to shorten little straightaways and allows you to keep the car in a higher gear, should you not want to work too hard. Drop it into Sport mode and the GTD simply demolishes your road of choice. You can stiffen the suspension further, but I like the little extra amount of roll you get when the setting is more relaxed. Having a little body roll helps communicate the lateral loads and the amount of speed you're carrying into and through a corner.
Having driven thousands of miles in the old GT500, I can confidently say that the GTD is faster while being monumentally easier to drive quickly. Where the Shelby felt a little raw and slightly dangerous, the GTD feels buttoned-down and stable. Credit the transaxle, the wider tires, the suspension, the aero — credit everything. The GTD is significantly better than the previous high-water mark for the Mustang.
The GTD's steering deserves special mention because it's the best steering on any Mustang, ever. Lately, Mustangs — especially those with wider tires like the Dark Horse or the GT500 — have had a bit of a dead spot just off center. That means in the critical moment when you first start to turn the wheel, there's no feedback and no feel coming to your hands. You learn to drive around it, but it's not as good as it could be. The GTD is simply in another league. Because of its size, weight and huge tires, the steering won't be quite as good as in a smaller and lighter exotic sports car, but everything from the effort to the ratio is just perfect for the car. Anyone who has spent a considerable time in more modern Mustangs will be blown away.
Despite its speed, the GTD remains far more comfortable that you'd expect. And while the suspension does play a huge role in that comfort, the GTD's interior does too. But this is a double-edged sword. What makes the interior so livable might turn off some prospective buyers: It's just a Mustang on the inside. The materials are similar, if not the same, as those in the Mustang Dark Horse in our One-Year Road Test fleet, and the lightly redesigned Recaro seats don't look as special as you might expect. It's weird to think the GTD might be better with a more uncomfortable interior, but cars like this are rarely rational in the first place.
Track work
Selecting Track mode drops the GTD down 1.6 inches in the front and 1.2 inches in the rear, and essentially makes the car undrivable on the street. You can try, and I'm sure people will, but I can guarantee you'll rip your front splitter off in about 20 miles. Here's another metric for how low the GTD sits in Track mode: According to a GTD development engineer, the air deflectors near the front wheels (the somewhat rigid plastic flaps you can find on most cars) last approximately one lap around the Nürburgring before they're shaved clean off the car.
Once in this mode, the GTD is transformed. The suspension is far stiffer, and the stability control, along with all of the other electronic systems used to go fast, is primed for maximum attack. New for the GTD is a variable traction control system that allows the driver to tailor how much assistance they want during their lapping session and also alters the shift programs and settings for the electronically actuated differential, so each step feels slightly different and allows for greater driver control.
Ford set me loose in the GTD on the Thermal Club's IndyCar circuit. My notes show the words "stability," "predictable" and "accessible" over and over again. From the brakes, which might be the best brakes I've ever sampled on a road car, to the steering to the ability to call on the engine's 815 hp without trepidation, the GTD impresses with just how easy it is to drive, and drive fast.
A quick look in the rearview mirror on longer straightaways lets you see the DRS (drag reduction system, like an F1 car) flap open. Even through moderate-speed corners, you can feel something a bit more than just the massive 12-inch-wide front tires keeping this car stuck in place. Ford did supply numbers for proof of the Mustang's capability, claiming that at 125 mph, the GTD is generating 941 pounds of downforce, while at 150 mph and 180 mph, it's generating 1,355 pounds and 1,951 pounds, respectively. Cool. I'll leave that to the professionals.
The only real complaints I have after pounding around the track pertain to the GTD's fuel system. For one, the tank is too small. At 16 gallons, a full tank of fuel might last you 20 minutes on track, but that's assuming you don't suffer fuel starvation first. It seems as if the fuel tank and pumps haven't really been upgraded to handle the easily achievable 1.5 g of cornering force. Run that tank to less than half and you'll risk feeling the effects of fuel starvation on a track. The other fuel-related complaint is more of a nostalgic issue for any fast Mustang of the past decade or so. When the tank is full, and during hard right-hand corners, a little fuel runs out of the filler neck and down the side of the car. It's harmless, and while it made me laugh, some owners might not like to see their paint stained.
For car enthusiasts, Mustang fans or not, the GTD is flat-out cool. It's a wildly modified road-legal car with a ridiculously advanced suspension, wild bodywork and fantastic manners, both on and off the track. But that comes at a very steep cost. With a base price of $318,760, which does not include destination or the gas-guzzler tax, or any options, this is a very expensive Mustang. Once you add some personalization, through a carbon roof or custom paint (Ford will paint the GTD in essentially any color you want), you could be knocking on $400,000. That's not unheard of for other cars with a similar mission to the GTD, but its blue-collar roots might turn away some badge-conscious buyers. Would you get one over a Corvette ZR1?