Chevrolet Equinox vs. Ford Bronco Sport: American Compact SUV Showdown

There are a few things that negatively affect the Equinox's driving experience, starting with its powertrain. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine under the hood outputs 175 horsepower, but with a 0-60 mph time of 8.7 seconds, the SUV ends up feeling sluggish. And the bigger problem is that you especially notice it at low speeds, and that makes getting around town feel like a bit of a chore.

The suspension is also an issue, as it's somehow too soft and too firm at the same time. Small bumps upset the ride, but there's a good amount of body roll, so it feels too floaty when you're cruising on the highway. The driver aids worked well, and visibility is good, but otherwise, being behind the wheel of the Equinox is disappointing.

There isn't a lot that stands out about the Equinox in a flashy way, but I did appreciate its cargo area in particular. It had less room than the Bronco Sport on paper, but we were able to fit a lot more luggage (including my golf clubs) in the cargo area because it was wider. And beneath the floor was a large bin, giving you covered storage for items you don't want sitting out. It's bigger than the Ford in the cabin, too, so if space is a priority, the Chevy should be your pick.

1st place: Ford Bronco Sport

Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)

The good: Off-road capability

The bad: Value

This SUV exists in a unique spot because it's between a compact and a subcompact in size, so it does have a smaller cabin than the Equinox and other competitors. But that shorter wheelbase also allows it to be more nimble, and as its several off-road trims would suggest, it can go places that these other soft-roaders can't reach. The Bronco Sport can't clamber over the same giant rock piles that its big sibling can, but if your plans include getting to a campsite or climbing up the occasional big dirt hill, this thing will be game for all of it. And the cargo area even has a cool table that folds out to eat off of.

If you're looking to stretch your dollars, this isn't the vehicle to do it in. Our test vehicle started out as a base model, but all of the added goodies pushed the as-tested price up to $36,165. And if you go up the range, you can get a Bronco Sport that gets into the mid-$40,000s with the upgraded engine and all of the off-roady bits.