Chevrolet Equinox vs. Ford Bronco Sport: American Compact SUV Showdown
The eternal battle between Chevy and Ford gets downsized
If you're looking for a small SUV and you want to buy American, your options are limited. The Ford Escape is on its way out and we're waiting for a (much-needed) update to the Jeep Cherokee to take effect. That means if you're looking for a compact(ish) SUV that's born in the USA, you've basically got two choices these days: the Chevrolet Equinox and the Ford Bronco Sport.
We put these two head-to-head to battle it out, covering the good, the bad, and the reasons why each of these vehicles might be deserving of being your next set of wheels. And to pick a winner, we used the overall Edmunds Rating, a single score that encapsulates over 30 different categories.
2nd place: Chevrolet Equinox
Edmunds Rating: 6.0 (out of 10)
The good: Two screens
The bad: Slow and unsteady
The technology offerings in the Equinox are quite good; all models (including the Activ we tested) come with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.3-inch touchscreen. There is Google integration, making Google Maps the default navigation setup, and you have access to the Play Store for other apps you might need. But watch out — it will require a data subscription after a short trial period. You can tether the car to your phone if need be, but that's an inelegant solution. However, since the Equinox is one of Chevrolet's gas offerings, you'll thankfully also get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and those function as better alternatives.
My single favorite thing about this system is that you can move the Google Maps view, whether it's being used in the native way or via smartphone mirroring, into the instrument cluster. That feels like a much more natural way to see directions, and it frees up the main screen for other things.
There are a few things that negatively affect the Equinox's driving experience, starting with its powertrain. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine under the hood outputs 175 horsepower, but with a 0-60 mph time of 8.7 seconds, the SUV ends up feeling sluggish. And the bigger problem is that you especially notice it at low speeds, and that makes getting around town feel like a bit of a chore.
The suspension is also an issue, as it's somehow too soft and too firm at the same time. Small bumps upset the ride, but there's a good amount of body roll, so it feels too floaty when you're cruising on the highway. The driver aids worked well, and visibility is good, but otherwise, being behind the wheel of the Equinox is disappointing.
There isn't a lot that stands out about the Equinox in a flashy way, but I did appreciate its cargo area in particular. It had less room than the Bronco Sport on paper, but we were able to fit a lot more luggage (including my golf clubs) in the cargo area because it was wider. And beneath the floor was a large bin, giving you covered storage for items you don't want sitting out. It's bigger than the Ford in the cabin, too, so if space is a priority, the Chevy should be your pick.
1st place: Ford Bronco Sport
Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)
The good: Off-road capability
The bad: Value
This SUV exists in a unique spot because it's between a compact and a subcompact in size, so it does have a smaller cabin than the Equinox and other competitors. But that shorter wheelbase also allows it to be more nimble, and as its several off-road trims would suggest, it can go places that these other soft-roaders can't reach. The Bronco Sport can't clamber over the same giant rock piles that its big sibling can, but if your plans include getting to a campsite or climbing up the occasional big dirt hill, this thing will be game for all of it. And the cargo area even has a cool table that folds out to eat off of.
If you're looking to stretch your dollars, this isn't the vehicle to do it in. Our test vehicle started out as a base model, but all of the added goodies pushed the as-tested price up to $36,165. And if you go up the range, you can get a Bronco Sport that gets into the mid-$40,000s with the upgraded engine and all of the off-roady bits.
That's a lot of money for a vehicle that's short on cargo and passenger room, as well as refinement due to its subpar ride quality and loud cabin. And even though it comes with a turbocharged three-cylinder as its base engine, it's not particularly efficient at only 27 mpg combined.
The Bronco Sport takes the "Bronco" part of its name seriously, with logos all over, in addition to our test vehicle's Black Diamond off-road package that adds a brush guard, recovery hooks and skid plates. In a world where the other SUVs have gone toward more road-oriented styling and features, it lets the Bronco Sport stand apart — in a good way. Even though this was an imperfect vehicle, we had some affection for it because being different can be refreshing.