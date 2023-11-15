Polestar 3 First Ride: A Glimpse of This Brand's Potential

Polestar 3 First Ride

The Polestar 3 is a big deal for Polestar. For one thing, it's the brand's first car that will appeal to more than early adopters. The 1 was a plug-in hybrid grand tourer, and as special as it was, it was well out of reach for most. The 2 is a high-riding sedan that, for all its efforts, hasn't been able to flummox the Tesla Model 3. The Polestar 3 is the brand's most conventional car. The formula is one you'll know well, a premium five-passenger two-row SUV.

We didn't have the chance to get behind the wheel, so we took the opportunity to check out the 3's back seats. Though the ride was short, we learned one very important thing: The Polestar 3 is its best-executed product to date. The 3's biggest advantage over any other Polestar to this point is the fact that it's built on the SPA2 platform, a vehicle architecture dedicated to EVs. In fact, it's the brand's first car to be built on an EV-only platform, and all of its advantages are apparent.

There is a ton of head- and legroom in the rear, making the rear passenger compartment a much more comfortable place to be. It's also quieter than the rear seat area in the 2, and the ride is significantly more comfortable (and well controlled) thanks to the 3's standard air suspension and adaptive dampers. Though we were told the tuning wasn't completely final, it felt very close to a finished product to us. The fit and finish was aces, too. Everything felt like it was made of a high quality, as it should be for a car we expect to cost nearly $70,000 when it goes on sale in the first part of 2024.