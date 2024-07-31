Here's some news that should shock exactly no one: Audi won't bring the new A6 E-tron Avant to the United States. So if you've been dreaming of an electric station wagon, guess you'll just have to keep saving for that Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

Why bring it up, then? Because Audi revealed the new A6 E-tron Sportback and S6 E-tron Sportback this week, and I got to see the Avant models during a preview event in Munich, Germany, earlier this month. They look great; I honestly prefer them to the Sportbacks that are coming to the U.S., and not just because they're wagons. The lines of the new A6 and S6 just work better with the long-roof shape.