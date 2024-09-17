Skip to main content

2025 Toyota Highlander Costs Over $40,000, But Hybrids Get AWD

Big news for the hybrid model: Now it's all-wheel-drive across the board

2025 Highlander Hybrid in white
  • written by
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
    edited by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • Toyota's 2025 Highlander Hybrid is now all-wheel-drive as standard.
  • A limited 25th special-edition version includes unique trim accents inside and out.
  • The 2025 Highlander starts at $40,970.
Twenty-five years ago, Toyota debuted its first Highlander and it has been a strong performer for the brand. Toyota sold 169,543 Highlanders in 2023, which is more than the sum of Sequoia and 4Runner sales combined. For the 2025 Highlander, the automaker is giving itself an anniversary gift in the form of an updated Highlander with some key changes and a celebratory 25th Edition model.

The Highlander was last redesigned in 2020 and equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, but that was replaced with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in 2023. As a hybrid, the Highlander employs a 2.5-liter engine setup that earns a significantly better fuel economy rating from the EPA than its gas-only powered sibling. Though the 2025 numbers aren't out, the 2024 hybrid model earned up to a combined 35 mpg on the EPA's cycle, while the non-hybrid managed a max of 25 mpg.

Now the Highlander Hybrid gets an additional boost in the form of all-wheel drive across the hybrid lineup. Watch out, Subaru. All Highlander Hybrids will be branded with the Beyond Zero HEV badge for 2025, further setting them apart from the non-hybrid Highlander models.

2025 Toyota Highlander rear 3/4

Aside from a new-to-Highlander finish — a gray hue called Heavy Metal — and some minor shifts in the accent details, the gas-only Highlander is pretty much the same as it was in 2024. 

If you’re looking for something that’s a little extra, take a look at the 25th Edition model, which is appropriately festooned with silver-anniversary-worthy grille trim, side rocker accents and bumper trim. There’s no mistaking the limited-run edition, as it’s also stamped with a 25th Edition logo on the front headrests, cargo mats, key fob and cargo mats. Plus, it announces its arrival with special logo puddle lights and doorsills. 

Every 25th Edition Highlander is equipped with an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain, rides on 20-inch wheels, and includes a sweet 11-speaker JBL premium audio system. Only 2,500 will be made for the U.S. market at $54,130 each (including destination).

As for the rest of the lineup, the standard Highlander starts at $40,970 for the front-wheel-drive LE. The Highlander Hybrid, meanwhile, kicks off at $47,470 for the XLE Hybrid and hits $55,125 once you get to the top-level Platinum Hybrid.

2025 Toyota Highlander interior

