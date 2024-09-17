2025 Toyota Highlander Costs Over $40,000, But Hybrids Get AWD

Twenty-five years ago, Toyota debuted its first Highlander and it has been a strong performer for the brand. Toyota sold 169,543 Highlanders in 2023, which is more than the sum of Sequoia and 4Runner sales combined. For the 2025 Highlander, the automaker is giving itself an anniversary gift in the form of an updated Highlander with some key changes and a celebratory 25th Edition model.

The Highlander was last redesigned in 2020 and equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, but that was replaced with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in 2023. As a hybrid, the Highlander employs a 2.5-liter engine setup that earns a significantly better fuel economy rating from the EPA than its gas-only powered sibling. Though the 2025 numbers aren't out, the 2024 hybrid model earned up to a combined 35 mpg on the EPA's cycle, while the non-hybrid managed a max of 25 mpg.

Now the Highlander Hybrid gets an additional boost in the form of all-wheel drive across the hybrid lineup. Watch out, Subaru. All Highlander Hybrids will be branded with the Beyond Zero HEV badge for 2025, further setting them apart from the non-hybrid Highlander models.