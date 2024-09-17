- Toyota's 2025 Highlander Hybrid is now all-wheel-drive as standard.
- A limited 25th special-edition version includes unique trim accents inside and out.
- The 2025 Highlander starts at $40,970.
2025 Toyota Highlander Costs Over $40,000, But Hybrids Get AWD
Big news for the hybrid model: Now it's all-wheel-drive across the board
Twenty-five years ago, Toyota debuted its first Highlander and it has been a strong performer for the brand. Toyota sold 169,543 Highlanders in 2023, which is more than the sum of Sequoia and 4Runner sales combined. For the 2025 Highlander, the automaker is giving itself an anniversary gift in the form of an updated Highlander with some key changes and a celebratory 25th Edition model.
The Highlander was last redesigned in 2020 and equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, but that was replaced with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in 2023. As a hybrid, the Highlander employs a 2.5-liter engine setup that earns a significantly better fuel economy rating from the EPA than its gas-only powered sibling. Though the 2025 numbers aren't out, the 2024 hybrid model earned up to a combined 35 mpg on the EPA's cycle, while the non-hybrid managed a max of 25 mpg.
Now the Highlander Hybrid gets an additional boost in the form of all-wheel drive across the hybrid lineup. Watch out, Subaru. All Highlander Hybrids will be branded with the Beyond Zero HEV badge for 2025, further setting them apart from the non-hybrid Highlander models.
Aside from a new-to-Highlander finish — a gray hue called Heavy Metal — and some minor shifts in the accent details, the gas-only Highlander is pretty much the same as it was in 2024.
If you’re looking for something that’s a little extra, take a look at the 25th Edition model, which is appropriately festooned with silver-anniversary-worthy grille trim, side rocker accents and bumper trim. There’s no mistaking the limited-run edition, as it’s also stamped with a 25th Edition logo on the front headrests, cargo mats, key fob and cargo mats. Plus, it announces its arrival with special logo puddle lights and doorsills.
Every 25th Edition Highlander is equipped with an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain, rides on 20-inch wheels, and includes a sweet 11-speaker JBL premium audio system. Only 2,500 will be made for the U.S. market at $54,130 each (including destination).
As for the rest of the lineup, the standard Highlander starts at $40,970 for the front-wheel-drive LE. The Highlander Hybrid, meanwhile, kicks off at $47,470 for the XLE Hybrid and hits $55,125 once you get to the top-level Platinum Hybrid.