U-Drags: 2023 Honda Civic Type R vs. 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition

The Civic Type R has, of course, its position in the pantheon of hot hatches, but the new one is more than just a stripped-down redux of a '90s legend. Powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, the Type R punches out 315 horsepower and a stout 310 lb-ft of torque. Through a trick differential and sophisticated front suspension, the Type R somehow manages to waste not a drop of that power when accelerating out of corners yet somehow remains a fairly comfortable and practical daily driver. The GR Corolla — here in its more powerful and more focused Morizo Edition guise — has a more intense approach to the hot hatch experience. Cranking out 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft from a turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder, the GR Corolla uses an adjustable all-wheel-drive system to give it surreal levels of traction and ear-to-ear smiles for miles.

Both of these hot hatches are going to need to dig deep to overcome the advantages held by their competitor. The GR Corolla should be able to leverage its superior traction off the line to stay ahead of the Civic Type R, but the Honda's extra power may come into play at higher speeds.

If this matchup seems too close to call on paper, then you know why we created U-Drags. It's the ultimate test of acceleration, braking, cornering and high-speed acceleration. Be sure to check out the U-Drags leaderboard for all the results.