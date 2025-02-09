Bridgestone's New Blizzak 6 Winter Tires Are Like Summer Tires for the Snow

Learning the basics

I understand why some people might be apprehensive about driving on snow (I know I was), but if you pay attention and listen to the school's instructions, you'll end up having loads of fun. You'll start off with a classroom section before heading to Bridgestone's private track in beautiful Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The school uses a variety of Toyota vehicles, and each one is equipped with winter tires — Bridgestone Blizzaks. These Toyotas are otherwise bone stock, except for a nifty toggle switch that can deactivate the antilock braking system.

My first runs were cool laps — no pun intended — in a Toyota Highlander, mostly to just acclimate to driving on a snowy road. Nothing was particularly difficult at this point, with speeds kept below 20 mph. Even so, I could feel the lack of grip when making turns — a good reminder that you don't have to be driving fast to slip and slide on snow and ice.

From there, I learned how to accurately stop and modulate a vehicle's brakes in these conditions. I sped up to 25 mph while going uphill and then slammed on the brakes on the downhill section. This didn't just show me how Blizzaks help with sure-footedness on ice and snow; it made me realize that you have to add a lot time and distance to your braking inputs. Eventually, I completed the same exercises at speeds up to 38 mph. It was wild how just an extra 3 or 5 mph could require a significantly longer braking distance than the previous run. Deactivating the ABS via the toggle switch made things even more difficult; it's incredibly hard to stop and control a car if your wheels lock up on the snow.

After this, I hopped into a Toyota 4Runner and ran some rounds on Bridgestone's icy skidpad. This module made me feel even more like I was learning how to drive all over again; I had to abandon my usual habits of steering, braking and throttle inputs. Everything I'd typically do on dry surfaces wasn't effective here. Throttle, steering and braking action all had to be done separately or else I'd run the risk of losing control. Trust me: You will lose control if you panic and hit the brakes while steering and skidding.