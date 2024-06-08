2025 Toyota Camry: Trim Levels Explained

The 2025 Toyota Camry is a significant departure from every Camry that came before it. Not necessarily in its construction, mind you — it shares a lot of its bones with the previous 2018-2024 model — but because Toyota gambled on the engine underhood. Rather than offer a thrifty four-cylinder and spicy V6 as it has for years, the 2025 Camry is now hybrid-only. That's great if you're looking to keep refueling to a minimum, but it also means the Camry's starting price increases from $27,515 (including the destination charge) in 2024 to $29,495 for this year.

That's not an insignificant jump for a vehicle in this price range. To help ease its previously gas-only customers into a more expensive electrified lineup, Toyota offers the 2025 Camry in a simplified structure that consists of just four trim levels: LE, SE, XLE and XSE.

Here's a breakdown of what you get in each version, along with prices at the time of publication. Note that every Camry comes with a front-wheel-drive powertrain producing 225 horsepower. A 232-hp all-wheel-drive system is available on all trims for an additional $1,525.

LE ($29,495)

The entry-level Camry LE starts you off with:

16-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights

Heated mirrors

Push-button start

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

Manually adjustable front seats with height control

Fabric upholstery

8-inch infotainment touchscreen

Six-speaker audio system

Satellite radio

Five USB ports

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration

Wireless charging pad

Wi-Fi hotspot

All Camrys also come standard with a suite of driver aids that includes:

Forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

Lane keeping assistance (steers the Camry back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)

Adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow (maintains a driver-set distance between the Camry and the car in front all the way to a stop)

Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning (alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

If there are a few features missing from your ideal Camry, never fear. The LE has a few option packages that could give you what you need. They include:

Convenience package ($1,050)

Auto-dimming rearview mirror



Proximity keyless entry for front doors



Power-adjustable driver's seat



Garage door opener

Cold Weather package ($610, requires Convenience package)

Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel



Heated front seats

Sunroof ($870)

SE ($31,795)