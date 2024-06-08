- The new Toyota Camry goes hybrid-only for 2025, which also means it's more expensive.
- That said, even the entry-level LE model gives you a lot of bang for the buck.
- The priciest models top out at just over $40,000 and offer hands-free driving tech.
2025 Toyota Camry: Trim Levels Explained
Something for everyone
The 2025 Toyota Camry is a significant departure from every Camry that came before it. Not necessarily in its construction, mind you — it shares a lot of its bones with the previous 2018-2024 model — but because Toyota gambled on the engine underhood. Rather than offer a thrifty four-cylinder and spicy V6 as it has for years, the 2025 Camry is now hybrid-only. That's great if you're looking to keep refueling to a minimum, but it also means the Camry's starting price increases from $27,515 (including the destination charge) in 2024 to $29,495 for this year.
That's not an insignificant jump for a vehicle in this price range. To help ease its previously gas-only customers into a more expensive electrified lineup, Toyota offers the 2025 Camry in a simplified structure that consists of just four trim levels: LE, SE, XLE and XSE.
Here's a breakdown of what you get in each version, along with prices at the time of publication. Note that every Camry comes with a front-wheel-drive powertrain producing 225 horsepower. A 232-hp all-wheel-drive system is available on all trims for an additional $1,525.
LE ($29,495)
The entry-level Camry LE starts you off with:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Heated mirrors
- Push-button start
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents
- Manually adjustable front seats with height control
- Fabric upholstery
- 8-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Six-speaker audio system
- Satellite radio
- Five USB ports
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Wireless charging pad
- Wi-Fi hotspot
All Camrys also come standard with a suite of driver aids that includes:
- Forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assistance (steers the Camry back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow (maintains a driver-set distance between the Camry and the car in front all the way to a stop)
- Blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning (alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
If there are a few features missing from your ideal Camry, never fear. The LE has a few option packages that could give you what you need. They include:
- Convenience package ($1,050)
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Proximity keyless entry for front doors
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Garage door opener
- Cold Weather package ($610, requires Convenience package)
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Heated front seats
- Sunroof ($870)
SE ($31,795)
Toyota markets the SE as the spicier Camry, even though it doesn't add any extra power. It comes with:
- Sporty exterior styling cues, including a body-color rear spoiler and black mesh grille
- 18-inch black alloy wheels
- Dual chrome exhaust tips
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Aluminum sport pedals
As with the LE, several packages are available for the SE, such as:
- Convenience package ($600)
- Cold Weather package ($500)
- Sunroof ($870)
- Multimedia package ($735, requires Convenience package)
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
XLE ($34,495)
This is the luxury-themed Camry. It adds a ton of extra features to the LE, like:
- Convenience package
- Cold Weather package
- Multimedia package
- 18-inch silver and black alloy wheels
- Upgraded headlights
- Chrome exterior trim
- Noise-reducing front side windows
- 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Adjustable rear headrests
- White ambient interior lighting
Options packages for the XLE include:
- Panoramic sunroof ($1,330)
- Premium package ($3,810)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Automatic wipers
- Driver's seat memory settings
- Ventilated front seats
- 10-inch head-up display (shows important information in your sight line on the windshield)
- Nine-speaker JBL audio system
- Phone-as-a-key functionality
- Premium Plus package ($4,760)
- Premium package
- Traffic Jam Assist (allows for low-speed hands-free driving in certain situations; requires active Drive Connect subscription)
- Front and rear parking sensors with automatic braking
- Front cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is about to cross your path and cause a collision)
XSE ($35,695)
Combines the SE's sporty styling clues with the XLE's features. Similar to the XLE but adds a more sporty look and feel with:
- 19-inch gray and black alloy wheels
- Black rear spoiler and exterior badges
- Body color-painted front grille
All of the XLE's packages are available for the XSE as well:
- Panoramic sunroof ($1,330)
- Premium package ($3,125)
- Automatic wipers and driver's seat memory settings not available
- Premium Plus package ($4,075)
- Automatic wipers and driver's seat memory settings not available
Which Camry should I buy?
While the LE makes the most sense if you a) want to keep costs low or b) don't need every feature under the sun, Edmunds recommends the luxurious XLE for most buyers. It comes with the larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and some nice-to-have creature comforts, such as leather upholstery and heated front seats.
Edmunds says
The 2025 Toyota Camry comes in fewer distinct configurations, which makes it easy to understand how each one is positioned.