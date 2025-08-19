2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid Joins Our One-Year Road Test Fleet

So what makes the sixth-generation Forester different? A new hybrid engine for starters, one that promises truly excellent fuel economy without compromising what makes the Forester such a popular pick for the camping crowd. It also has refreshed styling and an updated interior with one of the largest touchscreens in the class. All of which got us curious enough to add one to our One-Year Road Test fleet.

What did we get?

Our test vehicle is a 2025 Forester Limited Hybrid, which is on the nicey-nice end of the trim ladder, topped only by the Touring Hybrid. Our Forester is painted in Autumn Green Metallic, aka "that green color Subarus always seem to be." All-wheel drive is standard, with modes that enhance traction on various terrains like mud and snow. The Forester rides on 18-inch alloy wheels 8.7 inches above the ground, which is pretty up there for this class of SUVs. Inside, the Limited comes with black heated leather seats, a Harman/Kardon audio system, an 11.6-inch touchscreen, standard EyeSight advanced driver assist systems, and a set of $156 dealer-installed rubber floor mats. Aside from the floor mats there are no other options, so the total price comes out to $42,586, including the $1,420 destination charge.

While Edmunds often purchases vehicles for the One-Year Road Test fleet, Subaru loaned this Forester Hybrid to us for the purposes of evaluation.