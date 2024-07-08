2025 Nissan Rogue Gets the Rock Creek Treatment and Better Driving Tech

The Nissan Rogue heads into 2025 with minimal technology changes, as well as a butch new Rock Creek model that turns this compact SUV into a slightly more rugged all-rounder. No, the Rogue Rock Creek won't be crawling rocks with the Jeep Wranglers of the world, but it looks to be a solid little SUV for weekend warriors who might otherwise find themselves in a Kia Sportage X-Pro or Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness.

What all does the Rock Creek model get?

Most notably, 17-inch black wheels wrapped in 235/65 Falken Wild Peak all-terrain tires. There's also an upgraded all-wheel-drive system that includes hill descent control, a roof rack, some glossy bits of trim, and Lava Red accents. It's a lot like the Pathfinder Rock Creek that Nissan debuted a few years ago.

Inside, you'll find waterproof faux leather upholstery, as well as heated front seats. Nissan also gives the Rock Creek a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area and a HD surround-view camera system with an off-road mode that allows it to stay on while driving at speeds up to 12 mph. That's helpful for making sure you don't scrape your shiny bits on big rocks along the trail.