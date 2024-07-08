- Rock Creek model joins the Rogue lineup for 2025
- Enhanced ProPilot Assist tech allows for hands-free operation
- Turbocharged three-cylinder powertrain carries over
2025 Nissan Rogue Gets the Rock Creek Treatment and Better Driving Tech
Rock Creek trim adds all-terrain tires and waterproof upholstery
The Nissan Rogue heads into 2025 with minimal technology changes, as well as a butch new Rock Creek model that turns this compact SUV into a slightly more rugged all-rounder. No, the Rogue Rock Creek won't be crawling rocks with the Jeep Wranglers of the world, but it looks to be a solid little SUV for weekend warriors who might otherwise find themselves in a Kia Sportage X-Pro or Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness.
What all does the Rock Creek model get?
Most notably, 17-inch black wheels wrapped in 235/65 Falken Wild Peak all-terrain tires. There's also an upgraded all-wheel-drive system that includes hill descent control, a roof rack, some glossy bits of trim, and Lava Red accents. It's a lot like the Pathfinder Rock Creek that Nissan debuted a few years ago.
Inside, you'll find waterproof faux leather upholstery, as well as heated front seats. Nissan also gives the Rock Creek a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area and a HD surround-view camera system with an off-road mode that allows it to stay on while driving at speeds up to 12 mph. That's helpful for making sure you don't scrape your shiny bits on big rocks along the trail.
Three levels of ProPilot Assist
The other big change for the 2025 Rogue is an expanded range of Nissan's ProPilot driver assistance technology. Standard ProPilot combines adaptive cruise control and steering assistance but requires you keep your hands on the wheel. ProPilot Assist 1.1, meanwhile, brings navigation data into the mix and can proactively adjust the Rogue's speed ahead of curves.
ProPilot Assist 2.1, however, takes things a step further and lets you take your hands off the wheel; the system handles steering, acceleration and braking. This only works on premapped stretches of highways, and Nissan says is for "single-lane freeway operation" only, so unlike Ford's BlueCruise or General Motors' Super Cruise, it can't handle lane changes.
For the 2025 Rogue, the SV and Rock Creek trims come standard with the basic ProPilot Assist, while more expensive SL and Platinum models have ProPilot 1.1 included. If you want the ProPilot Assist 2.1 upgrade, it's available as an option on the SL and Platinum only.
Even more tech
The 2025 Nissan Rogue adds a 176-degree front-wide view to its exterior cameras, as well as a new invisible hood view that lets you see the road under the engine bay, making it easier to avoid hitting parking curbs or putting the Rogue's front wheel in a car wash track. (It's like a glass-bottom boat, but on a car!)
The Rogue S, SV and Rock Creek come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but the SL and Platinum upgrade to a 12.3-inch display that integrates the Google built-in suite of apps. Don't worry, though, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included across the board.
Three-cylinder power
That might not sound super robust, but in operation, the Rogue's turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-three engine is just fine. This powertrain makes 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque and can be paired with either front- or all-wheel drive. A continuously variable transmission is standard.
Fuel economy numbers for the Rock Creek trim are still TBD, but other Rogue models look to be pretty efficient. Nissan estimates fuel economy ratings of up to 33 mpg combined (30 city/37 highway) with front-wheel drive. Upgrading to all-wheel drive reduces those estimates to 31 mpg combined (28 city/35 highway).
How much will it cost?
Nissan hasn't announced 2025 Rogue pricing just yet, but we expect it to start around $30,000, just like the current model. The Rock Creek will be placed between the SV and SL; we estimate $35,000 or so for that one.
Edmunds says
The new Rock Creek model looks interesting. But by and large, the Rogue is the same as it ever was.