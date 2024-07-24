2025 Ram 1500 Tested: It's Quicker Without a V8

0 to 60 mph

Ram 1500 Rebel GT: 7.3 seconds

Ram 1500 Big Horn: 6.9 seconds

Quarter mile

Ram 1500 Rebel GT: 15.3 seconds at 89.2 mph

Ram 1500 Big Horn: 15.3 seconds at 89.7 mph

Any way that you slice it, the numbers show a massive performance gap between the V8 and even the new straight-six. The Tungsten, specifically, was an absolute missile at our test track, its 4.7-second 0-to-60-mph time beating performance cars like the new Nissan Z and Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition.

Getting that quick launch time actually took a bit of work from our test team. We launched the Tungsten in four-wheel drive initially to get off the line with more authority, but then in second gear, switched to rear-wheel drive to run harder down the rest of the drag strip.

These acceleration times match up with our impressions of driving both of the straight-six variants on the street and while towing. They have effortless power, and even if you're towing a sizable trailer, neither engine feels taxed at any point. From a performance standpoint, it's safe to say that you won't miss the V8 at all. But you might miss the Hemi's exhaust note; these six-cylinders just don't have quite the same growl.