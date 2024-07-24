- The old 5.7-liter Hemi V8 was dropped from the Ram 1500 lineup.
- Replacing this engine is a new 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six.
- Both variants of the new inline-six make more power than the old V8.
2025 Ram 1500 Tested: It's Quicker Without a V8
Ram's new turbocharged inline-six offers performance benefits across the board
The Ram 1500 full-size pickup no longer offers a V8 engine option. But does this really affect performance? That's what we wanted to find out when we brought a pair of new Ram 1500 trucks to our test track a few weeks ago. Sure, Ram's new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six is a good engine and comes in both standard- and high-output tunes. But can it really outperform a tried-and-true V8?
What we tested
On the lower end of the Ram 1500 spectrum, we tested a Tradesman with the standard-output inline-six, as well as a fully loaded Tungsten with the high-output engine. Here are the vital stats:
2025 Ram 1500 Tradesman
- Power: 420 hp
- Torque: 469 lb-ft
- Weight: 5,469 pounds
2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten
- Power: 540 hp
- Torque: 521 lb-ft
- Weight: 5,984 pounds
For comparison, the 2024 Ram 1500's 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with its 48-volt eTorque mild hybrid system made 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. So on numbers alone, both trucks — even the standard-output version — are putting down more power.
The numbers
After running these 2025 models through our instrumented testing regimen, here's what we learned:
0 to 60 mph
- Ram 1500 Tradesman: 5.2 seconds
- Ram 1500 Tungsten: 4.7 seconds
Quarter mile
- Ram 1500 Tradesman: 13.6 seconds at 98.1 mph
- Ram 1500 Tungsten: 13.0 seconds at 104.7 mph
Now, let's see how those numbers compare to the last two V8-powered Rams we tested, a 2023 1500 Rebel GT and a 2022 1500 Big Horn. The Rebel G/T was equipped with aggressive Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac A/T tires, which makes the Big Horn a closer analog to the newer Rams we tested that were on street tires.
0 to 60 mph
- Ram 1500 Rebel GT: 7.3 seconds
- Ram 1500 Big Horn: 6.9 seconds
Quarter mile
- Ram 1500 Rebel GT: 15.3 seconds at 89.2 mph
- Ram 1500 Big Horn: 15.3 seconds at 89.7 mph
Any way that you slice it, the numbers show a massive performance gap between the V8 and even the new straight-six. The Tungsten, specifically, was an absolute missile at our test track, its 4.7-second 0-to-60-mph time beating performance cars like the new Nissan Z and Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition.
Getting that quick launch time actually took a bit of work from our test team. We launched the Tungsten in four-wheel drive initially to get off the line with more authority, but then in second gear, switched to rear-wheel drive to run harder down the rest of the drag strip.
These acceleration times match up with our impressions of driving both of the straight-six variants on the street and while towing. They have effortless power, and even if you're towing a sizable trailer, neither engine feels taxed at any point. From a performance standpoint, it's safe to say that you won't miss the V8 at all. But you might miss the Hemi's exhaust note; these six-cylinders just don't have quite the same growl.
What about fuel economy?
You might think that deleting two cylinders and 2.7 liters of displacement might result in better fuel economy, but that isn't the case.
The standard output straight-six with four-wheel drive gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. With the high-output tune, those numbers dip to 15 mpg city, 21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined. The Hemi V8? 18 mpg city, 22 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. On top of that, the high-output straight-six requires premium fuel, raising your cost at the pump.
Edmunds says
People lie, but numbers don't. The Ram 1500's new straight-six engine pumps out more power (no matter which version) and gives the truck a big boost when it comes to performance. Sure, the fuel economy hasn't improved, but you're getting a significant jump in acceleration and power without paying a fuel penalty. Maybe not a win-win but still a win all the same.
Photos by Ryan Greger and Keith Buglewicz