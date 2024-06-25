2025 BMW M5 Revealed With 717 HP, $120K Price Tag

More power, more weight

On its own, BMW's "hot-vee" 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. But there's also a 14.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted in the chassis that powers an e-motor, offering a supplemental boost of up to 194 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. Total system output is rated at 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, which are gains of 100 hp and 185 lb-ft over the outgoing M5 Competition.

The new M5 is pretty quick, with BMW estimating a 3.4-second 0-to-60-mph time. But it's also worth pointing out that the old M5 could do the same sprint in 3.1 seconds. Blame the new M5's — ahem — 1,045 additional pounds of ballast for that loss in straight-line performance despite the big increase in power. Batteries, you guys.

Like the outgoing M5, the new car uses all-wheel drive, though there's still a rear-wheel-drive "drift mode" if you're feeling brave, as well as an electronic limited-slip differential. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.

Official fuel economy ratings are still TBD, but expect to see a combined miles-per-gallon figure in the high teens. Electric driving range is also forthcoming, but Edmunds estimates 25 miles or so, based on our back-of-a-napkin math.