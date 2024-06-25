- The 2025 BMW M5 uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain to pump out 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.
- Hitting 60 mph takes just 3.4 seconds.
- Priced from $120,675, the new M5 goes on sale later this year.
2025 BMW M5 Revealed With 717 HP, $120K Price Tag
And yes, it's a plug-in hybrid now
The hotly anticipated 2025 BMW M5 is finally here, featuring a new plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and 14.8-kWh battery to churn out 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. This sport sedan will hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and carry on to a 190-mph top speed. Who says hybrids have to be boring?
Keep reading to get all the specs and info about the new BMW M5. But if you'd rather just know how it drives, our own Jonathan Elfalan has you covered; he recently tested an M5 prototype at the Salzburgring in Austria and came away ... well, read his account for yourself and find out.
More power, more weight
On its own, BMW's "hot-vee" 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 makes 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. But there's also a 14.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted in the chassis that powers an e-motor, offering a supplemental boost of up to 194 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. Total system output is rated at 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, which are gains of 100 hp and 185 lb-ft over the outgoing M5 Competition.
The new M5 is pretty quick, with BMW estimating a 3.4-second 0-to-60-mph time. But it's also worth pointing out that the old M5 could do the same sprint in 3.1 seconds. Blame the new M5's — ahem — 1,045 additional pounds of ballast for that loss in straight-line performance despite the big increase in power. Batteries, you guys.
Like the outgoing M5, the new car uses all-wheel drive, though there's still a rear-wheel-drive "drift mode" if you're feeling brave, as well as an electronic limited-slip differential. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.
Official fuel economy ratings are still TBD, but expect to see a combined miles-per-gallon figure in the high teens. Electric driving range is also forthcoming, but Edmunds estimates 25 miles or so, based on our back-of-a-napkin math.
A new look, inside and out
Elfalan said it best: The new M5 is "too robotic and lacks the aggression that the previous M5 captured so well without trying too hard." The new 5 Series' styling really depends on the vehicle's spec, and the M5 just ... well, it doesn't have that wow factor. Maybe we'll change our minds when one rolls into the Edmunds garage.
The M5's interior is akin to what we've already seen (and enjoyed) in other 5 Series models, just with more heavily bolstered seats, lots of M logos, and a unique gauge cluster treatment, among other things. BMW's iDrive 8.5 technology is on hand, housed in the company's Curved Display, and there are plenty of ambient lighting colors and themes from which to choose.
How much does the new BMW M5 cost?
BMW expects M5 production to kick off this summer, with the car hitting North American dealers before the end of the year. Starting at $120,675 (including $1,175 for destination), the new M5 is roughly $15,000 more expensive than its predecessor. But the updates to the new M5 certainly seem to be significant. It might not be as quick on paper, but according to our prototype drive, it's still very much an M car when the rubber meets the road.