- Two new GT-R special editions pay homage to the car's birthplace and its makers.
- Only the Takumi Edition sees mechanical changes, and ones lifted right from the T-spec at that.
- Nissan offers the special-edition colors in regular production GT-Rs.
2024 Nissan GT-R Special Editions Honor the Makers With the Good Colors
The GT-R is available in excellent colors, but these aren't truly "special" editions.
Some cars just have to come in a color. Ferraris, by the law of the land, are a shade of red (preferably Rosso Corsa). A Civic Type R is best in Championship White, and so on. Nissan seems to understand this, and the latest GT-R special editions will come in the arguably two best GT-R colors ever: Midnight Purple and Bayside Blue. Nissan says the special editions — the T-spec Takumi Edition and Skyline Edition — honor the car’s master craftspeople and “the abundant beauty found in skylines across Japan,” respectively.
However, only the one that honors the makers gets mechanical changes. In addition to the incredible Midnight Purple paint and Mori Green interior, the Takumi Edition gets the same enhancements as the T-spec model. That means carbon-ceramic brakes, gold-painted 20-inch forged Rays wheels, Nismo-tuned traction and stability control, and wider front fenders. The Takumi Edition also gets unique badging in the engine bay — one with red lettering on the motor itself and a gold VIN plate. These are the only items distinguishing the Takumi Edition from a standard GT-R T-spec, but the colors count.
Meanwhile, the Skyline Edition receives a unique Sora Blue interior. Unlike the Takumi Edition, this configuration isn’t available anywhere else. Nissan hasn’t announced pricing yet but says the special editions will hit dealers this summer.
Edmunds says
While the color combos are incredible, the special editions feel a little less-than-special, given Bayside Blue and the Midnight Purple/Mori Green color selections are available on plain Jane GT-Rs. Hopefully, pricing reflects this.