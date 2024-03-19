2024 Nissan GT-R Special Editions Honor the Makers With the Good Colors

However, only the one that honors the makers gets mechanical changes. In addition to the incredible Midnight Purple paint and Mori Green interior, the Takumi Edition gets the same enhancements as the T-spec model. That means carbon-ceramic brakes, gold-painted 20-inch forged Rays wheels, Nismo-tuned traction and stability control, and wider front fenders. The Takumi Edition also gets unique badging in the engine bay — one with red lettering on the motor itself and a gold VIN plate. These are the only items distinguishing the Takumi Edition from a standard GT-R T-spec, but the colors count.

Meanwhile, the Skyline Edition receives a unique Sora Blue interior. Unlike the Takumi Edition, this configuration isn’t available anywhere else. Nissan hasn’t announced pricing yet but says the special editions will hit dealers this summer.