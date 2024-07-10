2026 Polestar 6 Concept Runs at Goodwood and Debuts Racy Concept BST

There's nothing to suggest the Concept BST is packing more oomph, which is fine because the Polestar 6 is already estimated to deliver 884 horsepower from its dual motors. Instead, the Concept BST is all about corner-carving performance, with a pronounced front splitter and vented hood (presumably for directing airflow for improved aerodynamics, since there's no engine to cool underhood). There's also a wicked shelf spoiler at the rear with swan neck mounts that attach to the top. It appears there are exposed pistons on each strut, which suggests the Concept BST could adjust the top edge of the wing for better aero or improved downforce à la the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Further modifications over the donor car include 22-inch forged alloy wheels, flared wheel arches and an even wider track.

It's hard to say whether the Concept BST will ever make it to production, but none of the hardware is outlandish. With the Polestar 6 already projected to start around $200,000, we could see buyers shelling out a little more for a variant that's even spicier to take on the Ford Mustang GTD and a future 911 GT3 RS.