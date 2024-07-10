- The Polestar 6 Concept will make its running debut at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
- New Concept BST is an even more extreme variant, with more aero and a very cool rear wing.
- Polestar 6 deliveries are still expected to commence in 2026, at a starting price of $200,000.
2026 Polestar 6 Concept Runs at Goodwood and Debuts Racy Concept BST
Here's to hoping the Concept BST doesn't stay a concept for long
It's been a while since we've checked in on the Polestar 6, an upcoming high-voltage roadster that the luxury EV automaker revealed nearly two years ago behind closed doors. With first deliveries scheduled in 2026, Polestar is finally letting prospective buyers get up close and personal with the super-convertible, with its moving debut at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Not only will the Polestar 6 Concept take part in the famous hillclimb, the brand is also making the most of its attendance by introducing a racier version of the 6, dubbed the Polestar Concept BST.
There's nothing to suggest the Concept BST is packing more oomph, which is fine because the Polestar 6 is already estimated to deliver 884 horsepower from its dual motors. Instead, the Concept BST is all about corner-carving performance, with a pronounced front splitter and vented hood (presumably for directing airflow for improved aerodynamics, since there's no engine to cool underhood). There's also a wicked shelf spoiler at the rear with swan neck mounts that attach to the top. It appears there are exposed pistons on each strut, which suggests the Concept BST could adjust the top edge of the wing for better aero or improved downforce à la the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Further modifications over the donor car include 22-inch forged alloy wheels, flared wheel arches and an even wider track.
It's hard to say whether the Concept BST will ever make it to production, but none of the hardware is outlandish. With the Polestar 6 already projected to start around $200,000, we could see buyers shelling out a little more for a variant that's even spicier to take on the Ford Mustang GTD and a future 911 GT3 RS.
We're inching ever closer to the Polestar 6's 2026 delivery window, with a preproduction model taking part at the Goodwood Festival of Speed's famous hillclimb. The related Concept BST is a real looker and provides an all-electric foil to race-inspired sports cars like the 911 GT3 RS and Mustang GTD.