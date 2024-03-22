During a preview event in Long Beach, California, Ken Lee, Nissan's senior design director, told us that while boxy SUVs are back in fashion, he didn't want to go this route. During the early sketching phase, "we did some of those, too," Lee told us, ultimately scrapping those proposals. Honestly, we think the end result is pretty clutch.

The new Kicks isn't just more appealing visually, though; there's a lot of improved substance to back up this style. Unlike its predecessor, the Kicks will be available with all-wheel drive — on all trim levels, too — and a number of tech features like Nissan's ProPilot Assist and a pair of 12.3-inch digital displays.

Of course, the Kicks' strongest selling point has always been its bargain price. Nissan doesn't have any news to share on that front right now, but the company assures us the Kicks won't stray from its value-minded roots. That means we can expect a base price of around $22,000 when the 2025 Kicks goes on sale in the summer.